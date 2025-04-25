The Art of the Deal: Gladstone Details Draft Day Bombshell
The Jacksonville Jaguars traded their second and fourth-round pick in this year's draft and their first-round draft pick in next year's draft to the Cleveland Browns to move up from the No. 5 pick in the draft, to the No. 2 pick in the draft to select Travis Hunter.
The Jaguars hired James Gladstone as their general manager to help rebuild a roster desperately in need of talent. Considering Hunter is able to play on offense and defense, he is arguably the most talented player in this year's draft.
Talent wins football games, and the Jaguars just added a load of talent.
Gladstone explained what went into the blockbuster deal that ensured they left the draft with the player they wanted the most.
“I don’t know if I had any real expectation for what that was going to look like when we started to engage. It’s been something that [Browns General Manager] Andrew Berry and I have been working through for the better part of two weeks. Got to give him a shoutout because he made it a seamless process," Gladstone said.
"Certainly kept open lines of communication for that duration and as I think back to where we initially started with it and where we ended, it certainly included some back and forth, but along the way, there was a pretty good pulse for what the end was going to look like and really what executing that once they were on the clock would sort of shape out to be."
Gladstone and the Jaguars secured a player who is good enough to spark the turn around the Jaguars are seeking. Gladstone and the rest of the Jaguars' front office are estatic about the addition.
"The fact that it came to life as seamlessly as it did once the bell rang is something that was fulfilling. Being able to sit here tonight with [WR/CB] Travis Hunter as a Jacksonville Jaguar is a vision that Liam, myself, Tony [Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli] and the rest of our coaching staff and scouting staff certainly have a collective vision for and are really interested in getting him here, getting him to the city, letting our fanbase begin to feel him and ultimately his teammates begin to get to work with him," Gladstone said.
"I want to take a moment because I know both Liam and I, our wives had a chance to spend some time with the fanbase tonight at Lemon Bar and they felt like they were at home. Certainly enjoyed that turnout. Gave us a shout to make sure that we made mention of it, because this is an exciting moment in time for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and we look forward to what’s to come," Gladstone said.
