What Primetime Games Do Jaguars Have in 2025?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are back on primetime.
After previous long stretches of limited national exposure, the Jaguars have slowly but surely gotten more primetime appearances in recent years. And in 2025, that remains to be the case.
Perhaps it is the exciting new era of Liam Coen and James Gladstone.
Perhaps it is the addition of bonafide superstar Travis Hunter.
Whatever the reason, the Jaguars are back on primetime in 2025. Here is each primetime game they play in 2025:
Week 5: MNF vs. Kansas City Chiefs
The Jaguars are going to hope this is a better outcome than their last two appearances on Monday Night Football.
Last year saw the Jaguars get completely and utterly dismantled in a 47-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The year before saw the Jaguars enter the game 8-3 and featured some of the best football Trevor Lawrence has ever played ... until a injury took him down, forced the loss, and set off the next year-and-a-half of losing and injury woes.
This time around, the Jaguars play a Chiefs team they were 0-3 against in 2022 and 2023. That was under the previous regime, so the hopes for the Jaguars has to be that Coen and his coaching staff find some kind of answer for Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.
Week 7: vs. Los Angeles Rams (London)
The only other standalone game the Jaguars have is against the Rams. This means no Thursday Night or Sunday Night football games for the Jaguars unless things get flexed -- and that would only happen if the Jaguars are playing really well throughout the season.
Still, the Rams game might be the most interesting one on the entire schedule considering the countless connections betweens the Rams and the Jaguars on the coaching staffs and in the front offices.
The Jaguars are very much building their new vision with some shared ideas from the new regime's time with the Rams. Add in Matthew Stafford vs. Trevor Lawrence and even the potential of Jalen Ramsey joining the Rams and facing his other former team, and this is a game that is truly worth circling on the calendar.
