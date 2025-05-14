Liam Coen is Committed to Rebuilding Jaguars' Trenches
The Jacksonville Jaguars have invested quite a bit into the offensive line in the past, but they have not seen this much buy-in on transforming the unit in a long, long time.
Perhaps the biggest reason for the push to reimagine the trenches? Head coach Liam Coen, who made it clear from the second he spoke to the franchise this offseason that he planned to win games by winning at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
During an appearance on 'Jaguars Today' on 1010XL, Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli noted how it was Coen's devotion to improving along the offensive and defensive lines that helped convince him he was the man for the job.
"And then he got me, though, I'll be honest with you probably you know that 30 to 45 minute time, after talking about Trevor, and, you know, kind of his approach, and overall, as an organizational approach and everything else. He pivoted real quick and said, like, one of the most important things is we have to get the offensive and defensive lines right," Boselli said.
The Jaguars have since responded with six new additions to the offensive line -- two free agent starters in Robert Hainsey and Patrick Mekari; two veteran backups in Fred Johnson and Chuma Edoga; and two rookies in Wyatt Milum and Jonah Monheim.
With such an influx of offensive linemen, it is key where Coen wants to see the Jaguars take the biggest step in 2025. And in a few short months, we will know if they do.
But for Boselli, Coen's willingness to invest and appreciate the lines are a big reason why he thinks he will succeed.
"That you win the game, and he started going down this path, and I, I'll be honest with you, he played college quarterback. He's an offense coordinator, so my mind immediately, never having met him, it's like, is he going to be the typical let's throw it around the field and look and show everyone how smart we are, because we can throw it better than anybody else," Boselli said.
"And he immediately pivoted and went and said, this starts up front. It starts when you break the huddle on what that group looks like and their ability to control the line of scrimmage."
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on the trenches @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on the trenches by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE