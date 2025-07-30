Jaguars' Campanile, Armstead and 'The Middle Push'
Pass rush is of utmost value in today's game around the league. Having quality pass rushers that can torment an opposing offense's passing game on a consistent basis provides a greater chance of success on Sundays.
For the Jacksonville Jaguars, it should be the case this season with a veteran defensive tackle returning to his normal state of affairs. His defensive coordinator shared how this player can help his fellow edge rushers with the 'middle push.'
Anthony Campanile believes Arik Armstead can be a big help
Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile was brought in under new head coach Liam Coen to help bolster and discipline a defense that was among the worst in the league and featured a system that put much of its talents in compromising positions, including Arik Armstead, who had one of his career-worst seasons in 2024.
Armstead is currently absent from training camp with an injury, but his return to practice will be welcomed for a defense that has the talent and, potentially, the coaching to return to respectability. Campanile believes his veteran defensive lineman can be a significant help in the interior when rushing the passer, in some cases, acting as a natural NASCAR, all-pass rusher package player.
Campanile said Tuesday before Wednesday's off day that a forgetten aspect of pass rush is 'the middle push,' generating pressure from the interior of the defense that can force the quarterback off of his spot.
“I think when you're talking about pass rush, maybe the forgotten thing or the least talked about thing in all of pass rush is middle push," Campanile explained. "You really have to have a guy who can close the pocket and generate middle push. Get the quarterback off the spot."
Campanile said a lot of great inside pass rushers know how to master that, as Armstead has shown through his career with the San Francisco 49ers.
"A lot of those great inside rushes kind of master in that," Campanile said. "They can execute the games well, but when they're in a one-on-one, they can collapse the pocket and Arik's done that over his career, so that's always a big help for edge rushers.”
Armstead has not participated in team drills this week, but Campanile said once he returns, he will be a big help for the defensive line in those specific drills.
“I think everybody, we all need the work out there, playing, but as soon as he gets out there, it's going to be a big help to us, Campanile said. "So, we're excited about getting Arik back out there for sure.”
