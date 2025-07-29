Jaguars Training Camp: 5 Observations on Day 6
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up their sixth day of training camp on Tuesday, marking the second day of a full-padded practice.
So, what did we see from the Jaguars' practice at the Miller Electric Center? We break it down below.
Travis Hunter continues to shine
Travis Hunter has put together an impressive string of practices. After dominating at cornerback on Sunday, Hunter has spent the last two days at wide receiver and arguably had his best practice yet on the offensive side of the ball on Sunday, hauling in several impressive grabs and proving to be a tough cover for the team's best defensive backs.
Hunter made a notable touchdown in red-zone drills when he was able to break free from coverage as Trevor Lawrence escaped to his left. Hunter settled in a spot in the corner of the end-zone and came down with the score to elicit a huge reaction from the crowd. He later showed his toughness with a catch over the middle in which he absorbed a lot of contact from Andrew Wingard.
In one-on-one drills, Hunter currently looks like the toughest receiver to cover. His quickness and explosiveness has made him a headache for the defenders matched up with him, which on Tuesday included Jourdan Lewis in an impressive rep.
Dyami Brown stands out
After a stellar offseason program, it has been a slow star to training camp for new wide receiver Dyami Brown. There had been plenty of 'almost' plays, but on Tuesday he was able to take advantage of the oppurtunities and turn them into bonafide impact plays both as a rusher and as a pass-catcher.
Brown had maybe the two most explosive plays of the day, burning the entire defense on a long designed carry early in practice before Tyson Campbell forced him out short of the end zone. Then later in the practice, he caught an impressive deep shot from Lawrence over Eric Murray and D'Antre Prince. It was a good day for Brown.
Trench battles
The physicality took another step on Tuesday, with there seemingly being much more chippy behavior between the offensive line and running backs and the defensive front seven. After the offensive line won the trench battle on Monday, the defensive front balanced things out with a nice showing that was highlighted by big stops from Ventrell Miller, Josh Hines-Allen and Foyesade Oluokun.
With that said, the offense still made their plays. Travis Etienne was seemingly the focus of the day for the backfield, getting plenty of work and popping off a few impressive runs. Tank Bigsby continued his strong camp and made it to the second level on a few occasions, while Ja'Quinden Jackson had his best run of camp on a long scamper down the left sideline.
Trevor Lawrence takes a step forward
The offense and defense had some impressive battles in the red-zone on Tuesday, but the one constant that stood out was that Trevor Lawrence was seemingly as on-point as he has been all of camp. Lawrence has not struggled in camp by any means, but Tuesday surely seemed like the sharpest he has been in terms of timing and ball placement.
With impressive touchdowns to Hunter and Parker Washington against good coverage, Lawrence was able to keep the ball out of harm's way and, at the same time, look like a play-maker as opposed to a facilitator. Lawrence looks like he is trending in a positive direction.
Play of the Day
This one is tough because two elite plays were made. One was a Hunter Long high-point touchdown against perfect Andrew Wingard coverage, but the winner has to go to Jarrian Jones for ripping the ball out of Brian Thomas Jr.'s hands for a one-handed interception.
Other Notes
- No returns from injury: Arik Armstead did not do team drills, while Bhayshul Tuten, Louis Rees-Zammit, and Maason Smith worked to the side. No Johnny Mundt or Patrick Mekari either.
- Hunter Long sustained an ankle injury during the final period of practice.
- Brenton Strange made several nice catches, including a big gain over Eric Murray.
- Eli Pancol was a standout in one-on-ones and continues his momentum. He looks smooth and made a deep catch with ease along the sidelines.
- Josh Hines-Allen, Emmanuel Ogbah and Jack Kiser had sacks in team drills.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on our Day 6 takes.
Please let us know your thoughts on our Day 6 takes when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE