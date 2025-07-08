Jaguars' Secondary Receives Incredibly Positive Ranking
The Jacksonville Jaguars need a lot of things to go their way to put the dreadful 2024 season truly behind him. A revamped secondary's performance might be at the very top of that list,
After a season in which the Jaguars' defense and secondary were amongst the worst in the NFL, the Jaguars are hoping a host of changes to their personnel will make all the difference.
Out are safety Andre Cisco and cornerback Ronald Darby, in are Jourdan Lewis, Eric Murray, Travis Hunter, and Caleb Ransaw -- along with new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.
But after a flurry of moves in the secondary, where does Pro Football Focus rank the Jaguars' unit?
"The Jaguars struggled at times in 2024 but made several smart moves to upgrade the secondary for 2025. Slot cornerback Jourdan Lewis was one of the few bright spots for the Cowboys last season, and safety Eric Murray brings veteran experience," PFF said in their rankings of all 32 secondaries, in which the Jaguars came in at No. 13.
"Tyson Campbell hasn’t fully lived up to his draft status but graded well in PFF’s advanced coverage metrics in 2024, as did Jarrian Jones in his rookie season as a third-round pick. With the addition of athletic safety Caleb Ransaw in the third round, Jacksonville’s secondary is positioned for a bounce-back year."
Going from arguably the No. 32 unit last year to No. 13 this year would be a massive leap for the Jaguars, especially considering these rankings did not seem to take Hunter and his ability to play cornerback into account.
With Hunter set to join Lewis, Murray and Ransaw as the new faces in the unit, the Jaguars should have all of the ingredients for one of the NFL's most-improved units.
"He’s a special guy because he’s really, really a bright guy. I know you guys have gotten the opportunity to meet him. All the coaches, everybody’s been really impressed with his ability to retain the information," Campanile said about Hunter during OTAs.
"He’s been out here with us, obviously on defense, and I know he was on offense today. He’s done a great job with that, and I can’t imagine another guy being any better suited to handle that. Travis is certainly suited to do that.”
