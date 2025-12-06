Jaguars Make Important Roster Move Before Colts Battle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting a big piece back just in time for their Week 14 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Jaguars announced on Saturday that they would be activating starting safety Eric Murray from the reserve/injured list after he missed five games due to a neck injury. Murray will now officially make his return vs. the Colts in a must-win game.

Roster Moves

With Murray officially back on the 53-man roster, he is set to start alongside Antonio Johnson on Sunday vs. the Colts. Signed in March as a part of general manager James Gladstone's first free agent class, Murray was playing a critical role for an improved Jaguars defense before his injury sidelined him.

Murray started the first seven games of the season before being placed on the Reserve/Injured list on October 31. He totaled 33 tackles (18 solo), four passes defensed, an interception and a quarterback hit.

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) greets familiar faces on the Houston Texans side after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Eric's a great leader and I've said before, he is a great communicator. Anytime you get a guy like that, that has that veteran presence, the toughness that he brings to the game, he's a physical guy," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said this week.

"He's tackled his ass off this year. He has done a great job being physical in the middle of the field and really separating guys from the football. So, I love that about his game. I love when he's out there because like I said, he's always bringing an edge to us, and he is a great communicator back there.”

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In addition, the Jaguars also waived running back Cody Schrader and elevated Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig and wide receiver Austin Trammell to the active roster from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game via standard elevation.

Silmon-Craig joined the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado this offseason. He has played in each of the last two games as a standard elevation. Silmon-Craig started all 13 games for the Buffaloes during his final collegiate season in 2024, leading the team with 93 total tackles (10 for loss) to go with three passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception.

Trammell has appeared in each of the last five games for Jacksonville and has spent the last two seasons with the team, splitting time between the active roster and practice squad. He has appeared in 30 career games and totaled 11 receptions for 128 yards in five seasons with the Falcons (2021), Rams (2022-23) and Jaguars (2024-25). He has also returned 27 punts for 190 yards and seven kickoffs for 155 yards in his career.

