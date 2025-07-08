Comparing Jaguars to Other 2025 Top-5 Drafting Teams
The NFL Draft can make or break a franchise, whether it is in one season or over the course of time. Bad drafting can plunge a team into despair, while quality selections throughout a respective draft class allow teams to rue the day for years to come.
The top five slots of the selection process can change an NFL franchise for the better or worse, depending on how the player pans out. However, not all teams that are selected in the first five choices of the draft are created equal. That is the case for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who made a blockbuster trade from No. 5 to No. 2 overall with the Cleveland Browns to select Colorado two-way superstar Travis Hunter.
With a couple of months removed from the NFL Draft and several additions made to each respective roster, I've decided to take a closer look at how the Jaguars compare to each of the teams that selected in the top five this year, including division rival, the Tennessee Titans. Is Jacksonville the best team in this group?
No. 1 - Tennessee Titans: Miami QB Cam Ward
Tennessee did improve this offseason with the addition of Ward and several rookies who will have significant roles by the end of the season. There is a great mixture of veterans and youth at wide receiver and an offensive line that should see improvement with another year together. However, their defense has a ways to go before getting out of the 10-loss hole.
I have more confidence in Jacksonville over Tennessee, with fewer questions on both sides of the ball. While the Titans made progress, they are still likely a year away from any sort of postseason contention, whereas the Jaguars are well-positioned with plenty of talent to come by.
No. 3 - New York Giants: Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter
The quarterback additions of Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Jaxon Dart give the Giants depth at quarterback, while Carter adds even more special talent to a great defensive front. Malik Nabers is a superstar in the making at wide receiver, and New York's secondary has a combination of exciting, yet proven talent, and veteran playmakers.
However, the Jaguars are comfortably a better roster overall than the Giants. There is too much volatility at quarterback, along the offensive line, and plenty of incomplete evaluations of players across the roster. It is hard to judge whether this team made enough improvement to keep Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen from losing their jobs.
No. 4 - New England Patriots: LSU OL Will Campbell
The Patriots made some great improvements across the board, spending their draft capital and salary cap space to their advantage, even if some of the signings are questionable, at best. Drake Maye is a future superstar franchise quarterback with a new young left tackle, while Christian Gonzalez, Christian Barmore, and Keion White lead a New England defense that will be better in 2025.
New England's depth at wide receiver is better than Jacksonville's, but in terms of proven talent, the latter takes the cake in most regards. Talent has never been a question for the Jaguars, but coaching will play a key role in their improvement overall, just like the Patriots.
No. 5 - Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars): Michigan DT Mason Graham
The team the Jaguars traded up with in the draft ended up with a strong rookie class overall, landing a defensive tackle and a blue-chip prospect, Mason Graham. Top league pass rusher Myles Garrett, head coach Kevin Stefanski and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will be key reasons why this young Browns team will see their win total jump drastically.
Are they better than the Jaguars? On paper, Jacksonville has the advantage, but Cleveland could be the team that finds its way to eight wins with either Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillion Gabriel, or Shedeur Sanders at quarterback. Again, coaching plays a role here, and Stefanski should be the textbook on how Coen can bring the Jaguars back into playoff contention.
