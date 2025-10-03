How Jaguars' Anthony Campanile Approaches the Patrick Mahomes Matchup
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile discussed the challenge of the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes on Friday, and we were there for it all.
Q: On preparing to face Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes?
Campanile: “That's a great question. Yeah, definitely not easy to prepare for, have done that a few times in the past, but just an exceptional player. As good as there has ever been, I think at the position. Super talented, super smart, tough guy. So, it's a lot of work preparing for him. That's probably the best way to say it.”
Q: On the strain Mahomes can put on a defense?
Campanile: “He has every attribute. He’s top tier, so he can put a ton of strain on you. Obviously, everybody has to do a great job plastering down the field because he's just kind of kept so many plays alive in his career and been able, like you said, to get the ball down the field. But, not only that, he really does a great job of throwing on time, the rhythm pass game is as good as there is in the league too. So, you can't say enough good things about him because he really is an incredible player.”
Q: On preparing for Mahomes’ ability to run
Campanile: “Yeah, I feel like he's always been pretty active as a runner. I know he is running the ball a little bit more, but in past games he's done a good job of that against us. When I was in Miami, we had played him a bunch of times, and I thought he always did a good job keeping plays alive and trying to get through the middle of the defense or getting an escape hatch in the pass rush, finding a way out of there. So, it really does add another difficult element to a defense, for sure.”
Q: On the challenge of facing Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy
Campanile: “Yeah, I think he's got elite speed. He is a special player as well. Really, I think he's a good route runner and I know he got banged up early in the year, so he adds a whole other dimension to them, when he came back and he obviously makes it difficult, years back when they had [former Chiefs WR] Tyreek Hill, another guy could really, really, really go. He kind of brings that element to their offense.”
