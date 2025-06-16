A New Environment Has Jaguars Eager to Play in Duval
In any line of work, there's always turnover. Sometimes, it happens at the supervisor level and, with that type of change, a new culture is introduced. For some employees, the changes are refreshing, while for others, it could absolutely alter their lives in a negative manner.
With the sea change in Jacksonville leading to Liam Coen bringing in a new staff and workplace atmosphere to Duval, returning Jaguars players didn't really know just how their lives at the office would be. But after offseason workouts, the results are overwhelmingly positive. Jaguars Free Safety Darnell Savage, for one, is enjoying the new atmosphere.
"You know the energy here has been phenomenal, that’s staff and players. I really feel like we’re really on the same page right now", said the second-year Jaguar. "You know everybody’s working towards that common goal and we’re going to keep working.
"That’s the special thing about this group, about this team and about this coaching staff, I feel like. I think we’re very receptive to each other, we talk to each other, we communicate, and the biggest thing is being on the same page."
One of the key contributors on staff who is helping ensure that the players and coaches remain in sync is the team's new defensive coordinator, Anthony Campanile.
The 42-year-old Campanile is a 19-year coaching veteran who worked the 2024 season in Green Bay as the Packers linebackers coach and run-game coordinator on. Under AC, the Packers ranked in the top ten in the NFL in run defense at No. 7 and No. 3 in the NFL at 4.0 allowed yards per attempt.
"Oh man, he is a through-and-through East Coast, you know what I’m saying, that’s him, that’s him. But a guy like that who wears that, that love and that emotion on his sleeve every single day, that’s a guy that’s easy to play for. You know, it’s easy to go to war with him," Savage said of Campanile.
"Yeah, you have trust in a guy like that because you know he’s doing his part and he expects us to do our part. So at the end of the day, if we come together and we’re both working in unison, it’s gonna be good for the Jags".
With this new atmosphere in Jacksonville lauded by the players, tenure for staff and players alike could last longer than it has in the past in Northern Florida.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again on the Jaguars.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.