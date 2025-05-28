Jaguars' Anthony Campanile Discusses Travis Hunter's Transition on Defense
The Jacksonville Jaguars began their second week of offseason training activities (OTAs) and much of the hype around the franchise continued to surround No. 2 overall draft pick Travis Hunter, who the team moved up from the pecking order in a blockbuster trade.
Hunter's rare two-way ability has galvanized the league and franchise, putting many eye balls on a team that hasn't witnessed this type of promotion since Trevor Lawrence was drafted. Head coach Liam Coen has made it clear, though, that Hunter will play wide receiver for Jacksonville but will still see the field on defense on occasion, allowing him to be an effective two-way player.
A forgotten figure in the Hunter discourse is defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, who will be charged with the plan for how to get the team's new star player on the field on defense. Campanile spoke with the Jaguars media Tuesday, saying that after coaching at all three levels of play, he calls Hunter "a special guy" for his brightness as an individual.
"All the coaches, everybody’s been really impressed with his ability to retain the information. He’s been out here with us, obviously on defense, and I know he was on offense today," Campanile said. "He’s done a great job with that, and I can’t imagine another guy being any better suited to handle that. Travis is certainly suited to do that.”
Hunter practiced on defense last Wednesday. Campanile said he was fired up to have him on the practice field on his side of the ball and did a good job in the process with the team's secondary and assistant defensive backs coach.
"He’s done a great job with Coach Milus and Coach Lascari, a couple of the other coaches on staff, just spending time," Campanile said. "He’s doing extra every day, so I have a ton of respect for everything he’s done to this point.”
When asked on how he would negoiate Hunter's playing time on defense this fall, Campanile defered to Coen.
"We have a plan for Travis, and we’re excited to put that in place," Campanile explained. "It’s been going very well to this point. We’re excited to keep it moving throughout the course of the preseason and regular season.”
