How Anthony Campanile Has Jaguars Defense Playoff Ready

The Jacksonville Jaguars' defense wasn't supposed to be this good. Coming into the 2025 NFL season, the expectation was that this could be a feisty offensive team under Head Coach Liam Coen, but their defense wouldn't hold up enough to make them legitimate playoff contenders. 13 games into the year, the Jaguars are leading the AFC South at 9-4, and it's largely due to their defensive excellence.



Jacksonville came out of the gate hot on D. They jumped out to a 3-1 start to the campaign, notching an NFL-high 13 takeaways and allowing just 18 points per game in that span. Everyone kept waiting for the bottom to fall out under this team, but they've continued to defy the odds, and the defense has been the primary reason why.



Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) reacts with defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) after making an interception against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Anthony Campanile deserves his flowers



Anthony Campanile has been just as good a hire for the Jacksonville Jaguars as James Gladstone, Tony Boselli, Grant Udinski, and even Liam Coen himself. In one year, he turned a defense that ranked in the bottom four in both average yards and points allowed last season into a unit that's giving up the 11th-fewest yards and 10th-fewest points per game.



Sure, the Jaguars aren't forcing turnovers at the pace they were to begin the season, but that start was no fluke. It's a product of Campanile's aggressive scheme designed to create chaos and put playmakers into position to capitalize on mistakes from the opposition. With just four games left, Jacksonville is tied for second in takeaways with 23. Recent trade acquisition Greg Newsome II spoke on what stands out about his new defensive coordinator:



Newsome II bullied his way into this interception lol.. Kinda wild. pic.twitter.com/eoRLmNQPwk — Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) December 7, 2025

"Yeah, I think he does a great job of putting guys in positions for them to be successful. Every guy has a unique talent. Every guy does things well, some more well than others, and I think he does a great job at putting us in positions to succeed. Since I've been here, obviously, just learning the system, obviously, I'm coming from a press, man-all-the-time defense to now playing a little bit more different things, but I think he's done a great job of adjusting and allowing me to get up there and challenge a little bit more. So, I think Camp is a hell of a coach, and I really enjoy playing for him.”



Like Coen, Campanile has shown a knack for getting the most out of the talent available to him, coaxing career years out of players like Jarrian Jones, Devin Lloyd, and Josh Hines-Allen. There's no telling what heights this defense can reach the more time he has with them.

To see how far Anthony Campanile can take this defense, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.