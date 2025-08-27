Jaguar Report

Jaguars 2026 Preseason Mock Draft: Players to Monitor

It's never too early for a Jacksonville Jaguars preseason mock draft to get a look at players to monitor ahead of the CFB season.

Jared Feinberg

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, left and Jacksonville Jaguars is executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli, right, talk on the field after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday June 10, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, left and Jacksonville Jaguars is executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli, right, talk on the field after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday June 10, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The 2025 regular season is over 10 days away, and the Jacksonville Jaguars have begun to prepare for a significant Week 1 matchup against their sister franchise, the Carolina Panthers. While all eyes will be on opening weekend in two weeks, some eyes within the organization and outside will have their sights on the opening week of college football this weekend.

The Jaguars are likely to have their scouts scouring across the country to find and report on prospects of interest throughout the season. With football season in full swing, it is time to get a preseason mock draft in the fold, using Pro Football Network's mock draft simulator. The draft order is set on Super Bowl odds for the 2025 season.

Here is a four-round Jaguars preseason mock draft ahead of opening weekend at the collegiate level.

Round 2, No. 41 overall: Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr.

Hill Jag
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have a linebacker in Devin Lloyd who could be hitting free agency this summer. If that is the case, this position becomes a sizeable need for a defense that could value the position under defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. Enter, Anthony Hill Jr., one of the top players on the top-ranked Texas Longhorns team. Hill brings the range, size, and tackling ability to be a stout player in the middle of the defense, with potential future piece Jack Kiser.

Round 3, No. 73 overall: Penn State defensive lineman Zane Durant

Durant Jag
Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Zane Durant (28) celebrates with the Heisman pose after defeating the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It is no secret that the Jaguars' defensive line will be under pressure in 2025 as they look to rebound from an abysmal season the year before. The group requires a true backfield penetrator that can be a disruptive force in the middle of the trenches. Penn State's Zane Durant is an undersized player for his position, but he plays with great explosiveness and natural leverage that allows him to quickly delete an opposing run game or generate chaos in the pocket.

Round 3, No. 93 overall: Texas guard DJ Campbell

Campbell Texa
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman DJ Campbell (52) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is no guarantee that Ezra Cleveland is on the roster next season, depending on his 2025 performance. A former Trent Baalke signee, Cleveland is on thin ice, which puts general manager James Gladstone in a spot to replace him with either Wyatt Milum or a draft pick. DJ Campbell has the potential to be one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2026 draft with a strong senior season, using his incredible mass to stone wall rushers and run defenders.

Round 3, No. 97 overall: Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa

Nwankpa Jag
Aug 9, 2025; Iowa defensive back Xavier Nwankpa (1) smiles during the Hawkeyes Kids Day NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress for the Des Moines Register / Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There still seems to be a bit of unknown at safety heading into the 2025 season, which means it should be considered a 2026 offseason priority no matter what. In what could be a sound group of backend defenders in next year's draft, Xavier Nwankpa stands out with quality ball skills and range, something the Jaguars have missed in the last couple of seasons: a defensive playmaker in the secondary.

Round 4, No. 106 overall: LSU linebacker Whit Weeks

Weeks Jag
Dec 31, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) defends in coverage against the Baylor Bears during the first half at NRG Stadium. The Tigers defeat the Bears 44-31. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Let's add on to this linebacker room and maintain it as a strength. Weeks has a knack for finding the football, and the Jaguars love their defenders who can do just that. Hill and Weeks, along with the veterans of Foyesade Oluokun, Ventrell Miller, and Jack Kiser, could give the team a great succession plan for the future at the position.

