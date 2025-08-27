Jaguars 2026 Preseason Mock Draft: Players to Monitor
The 2025 regular season is over 10 days away, and the Jacksonville Jaguars have begun to prepare for a significant Week 1 matchup against their sister franchise, the Carolina Panthers. While all eyes will be on opening weekend in two weeks, some eyes within the organization and outside will have their sights on the opening week of college football this weekend.
The Jaguars are likely to have their scouts scouring across the country to find and report on prospects of interest throughout the season. With football season in full swing, it is time to get a preseason mock draft in the fold, using Pro Football Network's mock draft simulator. The draft order is set on Super Bowl odds for the 2025 season.
Here is a four-round Jaguars preseason mock draft ahead of opening weekend at the collegiate level.
Round 2, No. 41 overall: Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr.
The Jaguars have a linebacker in Devin Lloyd who could be hitting free agency this summer. If that is the case, this position becomes a sizeable need for a defense that could value the position under defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. Enter, Anthony Hill Jr., one of the top players on the top-ranked Texas Longhorns team. Hill brings the range, size, and tackling ability to be a stout player in the middle of the defense, with potential future piece Jack Kiser.
Round 3, No. 73 overall: Penn State defensive lineman Zane Durant
It is no secret that the Jaguars' defensive line will be under pressure in 2025 as they look to rebound from an abysmal season the year before. The group requires a true backfield penetrator that can be a disruptive force in the middle of the trenches. Penn State's Zane Durant is an undersized player for his position, but he plays with great explosiveness and natural leverage that allows him to quickly delete an opposing run game or generate chaos in the pocket.
Round 3, No. 93 overall: Texas guard DJ Campbell
There is no guarantee that Ezra Cleveland is on the roster next season, depending on his 2025 performance. A former Trent Baalke signee, Cleveland is on thin ice, which puts general manager James Gladstone in a spot to replace him with either Wyatt Milum or a draft pick. DJ Campbell has the potential to be one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2026 draft with a strong senior season, using his incredible mass to stone wall rushers and run defenders.
Round 3, No. 97 overall: Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa
There still seems to be a bit of unknown at safety heading into the 2025 season, which means it should be considered a 2026 offseason priority no matter what. In what could be a sound group of backend defenders in next year's draft, Xavier Nwankpa stands out with quality ball skills and range, something the Jaguars have missed in the last couple of seasons: a defensive playmaker in the secondary.
Round 4, No. 106 overall: LSU linebacker Whit Weeks
Let's add on to this linebacker room and maintain it as a strength. Weeks has a knack for finding the football, and the Jaguars love their defenders who can do just that. Hill and Weeks, along with the veterans of Foyesade Oluokun, Ventrell Miller, and Jack Kiser, could give the team a great succession plan for the future at the position.
