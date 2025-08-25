Jaguars Final Roster Cuts Tracker
The Jacksonville Jaguars are one day closer to shaping their 53-man roster.
As we tick down closer to Tuesday's cut day, here is more information on the process.
Roster Details
The deadline to be at 53 players is on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Players with fewer than four accrued seasons will go to the waiver wire. Players with more than four accrued seasons become free agents.
The waiver wire is the 2025 NFL Draft order, which has the Jaguars at the No. 5 spot. The order does not reset after each move, either, so the Jaguars are fifth in line for all waiver wire adds. If the Jaguars claim a player, he goes to the 53-man roster and they have to make a corresponding move to release a player.
Teams can put two players on IR before final cuts and activate them later in the season, but they have to miss at least four games. Players on PUP who are not activated on Tuesday must miss at least four games also.
Teams can then begin building their 16-man practice squad. Of those 16 players, six can be veterans. The rest must have fewer than four accrued seasons.
With all of this in mind, follow below with us for each move as the Jaguars get down to 53 players.
Waived Players
- CB De'Antre Prince (Jeremy Fowler)
Traded Players
- OL Fred Johnson: Traded to Philadelphia Eagles for 2026 seventh-round pick.
Released Players
None so far.
Early Analysis
- It was always going to be tough for Prince, a fifth-round pick a year ago, to make the roster after signing Jourdan Lewis and drafting Travis Hunter. The ascension of Christian Braswell into the No. 5 cornerback spot essentially sealed his fate.
- The Fred Johnson trade makes sense because the Jaguars have long had faith in Cole Van Lanen as a swing tackle option. Johnson did not work out how they had hoped.
