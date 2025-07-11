Which Colts' QB Will Jaguars Face
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a lot of success against the Indianapolis Colts in recent years. Will that repeat in 2025?
The answer to that question likely depends on who the Colts roll with at the quarterback position. The Colts have been searching for an answer at the quarterback position since Andrew Luck suddenly retired, and it sure does not seem like they have the answer on their current roster.
What they do have, however, is two former top-10 draft picks in Anthony Richardson and former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.
Neither quarterback has exactly played up to their draft status in the NFL, with Richardson dealing with injuries and inaccuracy issues and Jones dealing with a plethora of turnover issues throughout his career.
Neither passer seems like the right answer, but the Colts ultimately have to pick one and the Jaguars will then have to prove they can pull out critical AFC South wins against whoever they choose.
So, who will it be?
In a look at pre-training camp storylines, CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr predicted the Colts will roll with Jones as their starting quarterback over Richardson.
"The AC joint injury Richardson suffered in minicamp is concerning, especially considering this injury is in the same shoulder that required surgery and sidelined Richardson for most of his rookie season in 2023. Richardson has been injured and inconsistent since entering the NFL, and will have to prove he'll be healthy in training camp before winning a competition," Kerr said.
"Jones usually flashes in minicamp and training camp, so he certainly could stampede ahead of Richardson in the quarterback competition. While Jones has a questionable track record regarding injuries as well, he's more accurate than Richardson and gets a fresh start behind a significantly better offensive line than the one he had in New York. Richardson needs to take command of the offense this summer, or he will be watching Jones start Week 1. His shoulder injury may give Jones the job, especially if Jones impresses with the first team while Richardson is on the mend."
Jones does seem like the most realistic option right now. While he is far from a franchise quarterback, Jones is a better option than Richardson.
