Where Maurice Jones-Drew Ranks Jaguars' Travis Etienne
The Jacksonville Jaguars' running back position has been under the microscope throughout the 2025 offseason, and it does not look like that is changing anytime soon.
The rushing attack has suffered a lack of production in back-to-back years, though it appears this could be tied closer to the offensive line, coaching and scheme issues than to the Jaguars' actual running back itself.
Despite that reality, it does appear the external stock report on the Jaguars' running back room is trending down before training camp. The group of Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, Bhayshul Tuten, and LeQuin Allen will have a chance to reverse the narrative during the 2025 season, but there are still some doubters before Week 1.
In a recent ranking of each of the NFL's 32 starting running backs for NFL.com, former Jacksonville Jaguars running back and star Maurice Jones-Drew has Jaguars' running back Travis Etienne ranked at No. 28.
The only running backs behind Etienne on the list were Jaylen Warren, Jerome Ford, Chase Brown, and Javonte Williams.
"Etienne's decline continued last season, as he was outproduced by Tank Bigsby, leading to plenty of trade rumors this offseason. New head coach Liam Coen dismissed those rumblings last month, but that doesn't mean Etienne's back isn't up against the wall," Jones-Drew said.
"He's under immense pressure to perform with Bigsby threatening his position as RB1 and with the Jags drafting a pair of RBs in Bhayshul Tuten (who has upside in this scheme) and LeQuint Allen. There are several scenarios that end with a player not named Etienne leading the ground attack for Jacksonville, but I think he still has juice left in those legs."
As Jones-Drew noted, new head coach Liam Coen did defend Etienne during the offseason program and noted how easy he has been to coach thus far. But even with Coen's support, it'll take a strong season from Etienne to flip the script.
"“Everyday, everything we have asked him to do he has done at a good click for us. The ability in the screen game, to hand him jet sweeps, his vision so far in the run game’s been good," Coen said.
"He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do and more. There has been a consistency. Again, it is one of those things where he can shine in ways in space."
