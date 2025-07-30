Is Jaguars' Anton Harrison Turning a Corner?
Few players entered Jacksonville Jaguars training camp with as much pressure on them as right tackle Anton Harrison.
So far, it looks like the 2023 first-round pick has responded to the pressure and then some.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen was not afraid to put Harrison on notice during the offseason, imploring his right tackle to show more consistency as he battles for a starting spot on the offensive line.
And so far, it looks like Coen's words have been taken to heart judging by the way he has assessed Harrison's performance in training camp thus far.
“Yeah. We have. Definitely. For the first few, I've been very pleased with Anton and we've mentioned that to him," Coen said this week when asked if he has seen improvements from Harrison.
"I asked him the other day in the hall. I said, ‘hey. Is this going to be every day? Is this how it's going to be every single day?’ And he was very adamantly, yes and that's what we have seen. For him to take a step in the right direction in our eyes for sure, I think is only going to help us moving forward because he's so talented. When he plays locked in, he plays with great effort and he strains through the echo of the whistle. Good things typically happen.”
Harrison has immense talent, which is something the Jaguars have never denied. Instead, they have just been seeking more down-to-down consistency.
"Anton's one of the most athletic tackles I've probably been around, you know, and he's a strong kid and all that," Jaguars offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett told Jaguars On SI at the end of OTAs in June.
"He just needs continue to work on his consistency in his play. You know, there'll be so much flash in his play. You're just like, oh, wow, he can really do this, like stuff if you watch people on tape, you're like, y'all, there's no way I let a guy watch this. He's unbelievable. But then he'll have, like, a little, maybe a low play, and you're just like, ah, just don't do that ... Because, you know, you want to see that flash play all the time. So that's the big thing with him right now. And he has got better with it. He knows it. He sees it. He sees it on tape. We showed it to him, and he's working hard to fix that," Sarrett said.
