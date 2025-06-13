Where Liam Coen, Jaguars Want Anton Harrison to Improve
The Jacksonville Jaguars are expecting a much-improved offensive line in 2025. To make it happen, they will need to see a former top pick take a big step,
Right tackle Anton Harrison has started 33-of-34 games since being drafted in the first round by Trent Baalke and Doug Pederson. The previous regime saw the Oklahoma Sooners product as a long-term replacement for Jawaan Taylor, and they certainly looked right in 2023.
But after a strong rookie season, Harrison seemingly faced more hurdles in 2024. And after a change of the guard at head coach and general manager, Harrison now faces another hurdle as he tries to win a spot on the depth chart for new head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone.
Harrison has rotated with veteran offensive tackle Chuma Edoga at right tackle over the offseason, a sign that Harrison still needs to do something to win the spot over the course of training camp and beyond.
So, what does Harrison have to do in Coen's eyes and what has the Jaguars' new head coach seen from Harrison so far? Coen explained earlier this week.
“I think obviously the footwork, the athleticism, the ability to pass-pro on an edge. When Anton wants to go, he can go," Coen said.
"Just consistently doing it on a day-in, day-out basis. Smart, he understands the ‘why’ of what we’re trying to get accomplished. As much as he can continue to rise going into year three as a first-round pick, to take a huge step this year and be a lockdown tackle for us.”
Coen put it in as simple terms as possible. He wants -- and the team needs -- to see more consistency from Harrison if he is going to take a place in the starting lineup.
Harrison's talent is clear, and he still has the chance to be an ascending NFL tackle who could give the Jaguars an edge in building their offensive line moving forward.
But it is clear now that Harrison needs to mix his talent with a newfound consistent that has thus far evaded him in his career. If he can do that, he will start next to Patrick Mekari.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about Coen and Harrison.
Please let us know your thoughts on Coen and Harrison when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.