Chuma Edoga and Anton Harrison Offer an Intriguing Camp Narrative
A lot is riding on the offensive line for the Jacksonville Jaguars. New Head Coach Liam Coen is going to have some time to put together a winning culture in Northern Florida, but every week the team will need to show improvement. While the skill players are going to have to perform, the newly renovated line of protectors is imperative to keep their teammates upright and healthy.
Even though Coen and his coaching staff have been encouraging competition in OTAs and minicamps, there are perceived starters across the depth chart of the offensive trenches. But the bookend tackles are garnering a lot of attention.
At the left tackle spot, Walker Little is expected to finally be entrenched as a starter. However, the right side isn't as simple. With a battle looming between incumbent Anton Harrison and challenger Chuma Edoga, a free agent, late of the Dallas Cowboys.
On a recent edition of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, Jaguars on SI Beat Reporter John Shipley not only predicted Little as the Week 1 starter at LT, but he tabbed rookie Wyatt Milum as the left guard, Robert Hainsey at center, and Patrick Mekari as the right guard. But who is the RT?
"Finally, at right tackle, I have Anton Harrison winning the battle against Chuma Edoga," said Shipley. I think it'll be closely contested. I think Chuma Edoga will get plenty of chances to win it, but to me, the Jaguars should hope that Anton Harrison wins this job."
"They should be rooting for Anton Harrison to walk away with this job as a starting right tackle. Because then, if he does, the Jaguars potentially don't have to worry about adding an offensive tackle next offseason, especially considering the fact that they won't have a first-round pick if they need a tackle."
"And if the Jaguars finish with a poor record as a result of their lack of options at tackle," concluded Shipley. "then you know they're in a pretty rough position in 2026, but I think it's Anton Harrison, starting on Day 1."
With so much of the narrative at training camp being the new staff, Trevor Lawrence's redemption, the Travis Hunter plan, and so much more, the RT saga might end up as the most intriguing of them all.
