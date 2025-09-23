3 Revealing Fantasy Stats from Jaguars Win Over Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't have the offensive performance that they hoped for in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, but Trevor Lawrence and Company did enough to get a huge divisional win. Ultimately, they scored just 17 points, but their defense was able to limit C.J. Stroud and the Texans' attack to just 10 on the other side of the ball.
To Jacksonville's credit, Houston has one of the best defenses in the league, if not the top unit. They have a fearsome pass rush and a smothering secondary. In their first two games, the Texans allowed just 14 points to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams and 20 to Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In that vein, the Jaguars were actually on par with some of the elite offenses in the league in their Week 3 win. That should provide some optimism for their fantasy prospects moving forward.
Jaguars have a balanced attack in 2025
1. Travis Etienne Jr. - two targets
Travis Etienne Jr. saw another one of his potential touchdowns vultured by Bhayshul Tuten for the second week in a row. Still, he had another strong fantasy outing against the Houston Texans, garnering 56 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries for 11.6 fantasy points.
He could have had even more if either of his designed screen passes from Trevor Lawrence had connected. One was batted down at the line, and another he dropped while turning to look upfield. Tuten looks like he'll hold a significant role in the offense as RB2 for the Jacksonville Jaguars, particularly in goal-line and short-yardage plays. However, Etienne Jr.'s volume will keep him a high-end starter this season, especially if he can capitalize on his usage in the passing game.
2. 10 pressures allowed
This Jacksonville offensive line continues to look more impressive by the week. Against a lethal Texans pass rush, they let through just 10 pressures, seven hurries, and two sacks.
Trevor Lawrence has been getting the ball out quicker, with Head Coach Liam Coen designing schemes that free up easy targets early in the progression. He should have time to throw deep this season when the Jaguars do want to look downfield, though. They should be opening up the playbook more as T-Law builds up his rhythm and connection with Brian Thomas Jr., especially against less effective pass rushes.
3. Brenton Strange - 58 snaps
Brenton Strange played more than anyone on the Jaguars' offense aside from Lawrence and the offensive line. He should be a low-end TE1 this season off pure volume alone. His versatility as both one of the best blockers at his position and a receiving threat ensures that he's on the field as often as possible for Jacksonville's attack.
Against the Texans, he caught six of seven targets for 61 yards. He's tied for second among Jaguars pass-catchers with 16 attempts from Lawrence through three games, trailing only BTJ's 25. He has an encouragingly high floor as a consistent release valve for the Jaguars' passing game, and he'll be able to capitalize with yards after the catch and touchdowns soon.
