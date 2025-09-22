Key Fantasy Takeaways from Jaguars' Week 3 Win Over Texans
Many people expected the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 3 clash with the Houston Texans to turn into a rock fight, and it did just that. Both offenses struggled against stout defensive units featuring lethal pass rushes. Ultimately, the Jaguars were able to get it done at home, coming away with a crucial 17-10 victory.
This win moved the Jags to 2-1 on the 2025 NFL season, and 1-0 within the AFC South. On the other hand, the Texans' campaign might be over just three weeks into the year, as the loss to Jacksonville moved them to 0-3 and 0-1 in the division. They've recently climbed out of a similar hole to make the playoffs, but with the Indianapolis Colts sitting undefeated and Jacksonville moving to 2-1, they could find it insurmountable this season.
This was an ugly win for the Jaguars, but a telling one for their fantasy football prospects moving forward. Here's what we learned in their Week 3 defeat of the Texans.
Jaguars might not be a reliable fantasy team
1. Trevor Lawrence and the passing game
Until they prove otherwise, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars' pass-catchers might need to ride the bench for any fantasy football weeks where they don't have a sterling matchup like they did in the season opener against the Carolina Panthers. In Week 3, T-Law finished with 222 yards on 20-of-40 passing, throwing no touchdowns and giving away an interception.
On the bright side, Head Coach Liam Coen has proven that he's willing to let his quarterback sling it, regardless of the opponent. Brenton Strange was the Jaguars' leading receiver today, with six catches for 66 yards. He very well may be the most consistent fantasy player in this passing attack.
2. Travis Etienne Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr. had a tough day against a staunch Houston defense. The Texans' frontline was able to repeatedly close gaps and come up with sound, solid tackles to prevent any breakaways the few times ETN and Bhayshul Tuten did get into the second level.
However, Coen and the offense gave their RB1 enough opportunities to still have a solid fantasy outing. Etienne Jr. finished his afternoon with 16 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown, totaling 11.6 points. He could have had more, but dropped one screen pass and had another batted down at the line. Etienne continues to be one of the most reliable backs this fantasy season.
3. Jaguars defense
Against the Texans, the Jaguars' defense allowed just 10 points and 271 yards, came up with two interceptions, recovered a fumble, and sacked C.J. Stroud twice. That gave them a solid fantasy finish with 13 points in Week 3.
It's difficult to entrust them as a weekly starting defense this season, but they've come up with multiple turnovers in every game so far and have a few favorable matchups left in the campaign. At the least, fantasy players should think twice about starting players against this defense moving forward.
