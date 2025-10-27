3 Underrated Jaguars' Untouchables Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline
The Jacksonville Jaguars are searching for answers during their bye week. While Head Coach Liam Coen is busy trying to correct the team's most glaring issues through practice, film study, and teaching, General Manager James Gladstone might be looking for ways to improve the roster with outside additions.
To be a truly great squad, a general manager and a head coach have to work in tandem. Coen reportedly turned down the Jaguars' job initially because the franchise was going to keep Trent Baalke on board. He knew that to really maximize his effectiveness in rebuilding the team, he'd need a GM who shared his vision.
Finding the right talent in trades is one of the key aspects that make a successful GM. However, knowing who not to deal away is just as important. During their 4-2 start, they've uncovered a few underrated prospects that they should retain through the deadline.
Jaguars' young talent is underrated
1. Anton Harrison
The offensive line's struggles over the recent weeks have been a huge topic of discussion for the Jacksonville Jaguars. One player who's held up admirably is right tackle Anton Harrison. He struggled against the Seattle Seahawks and their elite pass rush featuring Jarran Reed and Demarcus Lawrence, but he's been solid overall this year.
He's also a rising player. In his third year, he's notched career highs in pass-blocking (73.3), run-blocking (65.4), and overall (70.5) grades from Pro Football Focus. It wouldn't be surprising to see James Gladstone try to improve the offensive line before the trade deadline, but Harrison is one player he shouldn't be looking to upgrade from.
2. Maason Smith
Like Harrison, Maason Smith was a relatively underwhelming top draft pick for the Jaguars. Also like Harrison, he's shown some significant signs of improvement this season. Not only has he been better throughout the year, but he's been heating up throughout this campaign as well.
In his last four games, he's averaged a 67.9 pass-rush grade from PFF. In that span, he's racked up 15 pressures and two quarterback hits. The ability to get into the backfield and land sacks from interior defensive linemen is one of the most coveted traits among NFL teams. If Smith can continue to develop, he could be a major difference-maker for the Jaguars down the line.
3. Montaric Buster Brown
Montaric Brown has also been steadily rising for Jacksonville. Between the Tyson Campbell trade and Jarrian Jones' injury and subsequent struggles, Buster has stepped up big time for this team. He's started the last two games for the Jaguars at right cornerback and has more than held his own on the outside.
In the last two weeks, he's only given up four catches in coverage on seven targets. That translated to just 38 yards allowed. Davante Adams did beat him on a goal-line fade for a touchdown, but who can really blame Brown there? The Jaguars could stand to upgrade in the secondary. However, Montaric Brown seems like a piece worth building around in his fourth season.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to get all our Jaguars updates ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline.
Please let us know your thoughts on these untouchable for Jacksonville when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.