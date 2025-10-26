3 Immediate Reactions to Jaguars' Brian Thomas Trade Rumors
Their bye in Week 8 couldn't keep the Jacksonville Jaguars out of headlines. With less than two weeks until the November 4 NFL trade deadline, the rumor mill is heating up. This time, a familiar but unexpected name popped up on the list: Brian Thomas Jr.
Amid the second-year wide receiver's struggles in the early season, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that teams have called the Jaguars about the former first-round pick.
"The Jaguars are listening on calls for WR Brian Thomas Jr., even if a move feels highly unlikely. They’re also shopping for defense."
Despite the "highly unlikely" part of that statement, the internet still went buckwild after the news broke. What does this mean for the Jacksonville Jaguars?
Bittersweet feelings for Brian Thomas Jr.
1. What a Trade Would Mean
The Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans have been holding their breath, waiting for the Brian Thomas Jr. they saw in his rookie season to arrive for a surging team this year. Well, the clock is running out, and the BTJ that finished third in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting is absolutely nowhere to be found.
His struggles this year have been well-publicized. He currently leads the NFL in drops with nine, and has a few other catchable passes that weren't officially logged. He's been visibly afraid of contact this season, leading to a lack of focus throughout the reception process, a general apathy when he's a blocker or a decoy, and him shortening his routes, especially over the middle.
That could be a result of his injuries, which might've been a preexisting issue that he was trying to play through. Or it could be a mental block that he's just been unable to get over. Regardless, the Jaguars have plenty of holes on the roster, and using him as a trade chip could be a way to patch them. There's also the question of whether BTJ is a good fit for Liam Coen's YAC-heavy system, predicated on receivers making catches — oftentimes short and over the middle — and creating after the reception.
2. Travis Hunter Jr.
Travis Hunter Jr. has been steadily trending up as an offensive weapon for the Jaguars. Between his ascension and BTJ's struggles, he's currently second on the team in receiving yards, despite spending a large chunk of time on the sidelines and on defense.
If Jacksonville does end up moving Thomas Jr., Hunter Jr. would immediately be Jacksonville's number-one option at receiver, unless James Gladstone nets a true WR1 in return. That would expedite the second-overall pick's development on offense, while also possibly stunting his progress on the other side of the ball due to the increased workload as a wideout.
3. It's not happening
Not only did Russini state that a deal is "highly unlikely," but all that was really said is that the Jaguars are listening to calls. They're not actively shopping BTJ. Nowhere in the reporting is it even mentioned that they're seriously entertaining offers. All this implies is that James Gladstone is on the phones ahead of the trade deadline. Why wouldn't he be with the needs that the team would like to fill?
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on these reactions to the Brian Thomas Jr. trade rumors.
Please let us know your thoughts on these takes from the BTJ trade talks when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.