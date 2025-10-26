1 Thing Jaguars Must Do If Thomas Rumors Come to Fruition
The Jacksonville Jaguars are finally getting some attention from the national media. At first, they were the feel-good story of the 2025 NFL season, an upstart 4-1 team led by first-time head coach Liam Coen. Then, journalists, analysts, and pundits all queued up in a layup line to dunk on the Jaguars after their two-game skid against the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.
The Jaguars couldn't even get any rest during their bye week. Despite the break, Jacksonville made headlines yet again, this time in trade rumors. General Manager James Gladstone has been aggressive in rebuilding the roster since he took over at the helm, but the recent hubbub doesn't have the Jaguars as buyers.
Instead, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that the team is listening to calls for star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. It was also stated that a deal is "highly unlikely," but that didn't stop the uproar from the internet. If Jacksonville does defy the odds and elects to move their second-year wideout, there's one thing they have to do in tandem with the deal.
Jaguars have to shore up the wide receiver spot
If anything, the Jacksonville Jaguars should be looking to add another wide receiver, not trade their number one away. That statement is a catch-22, though, as the team only seems to need another pass-catcher because of Brian Thomas Jr.'s struggles this year. After a revelatory rookie campaign, he hasn't been nearly as impactful this season, despite the Jaguars' overall ascension.
There's an argument to be made that dealing BTJ away would be beneficial to the team. He's literally costing them plays and possessions due to his drops, fear of getting hit over the middle, and inconsistent effort as a blocker and decoy. Moving him would allow Trevor Lawrence to focus on targeting more dependable hands in the passing game and open up additional opportunities for players like Travis Hunter Jr. and Parker Washington.
However, the Jaguars are already short on wide receiver depth, even with BTJ on the roster. Aside from him, they only employ four other wideouts on the active 53-man list: Hunter Jr., Washington, Dyami Brown, and Tim Patrick.
It's rare to see a second-year player as talented as Brian Thomas Jr. get traded. It's even rarer to see a swap of two athletes at the same position. Jacksonville would likely have to acquire either someone with much less potential or an upcoming free agent looking for a large deal to be able to get a wideout back. The Jaguars must add another receiver if they mean to trade BTJ away, though. It might have to come in a separate move, but it has to get done regardless.
