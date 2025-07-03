3 Questions on Jaguars Safety Room
The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing a critical season in 2025,
After last season's 4-13 debacle, new head coach Liam Coen is tasked with quickly changing the Jaguars fortunes in 2025 and beyond.
To do so, Coen and the Jaguars' staff will have to answer several pressing questions throughout the roster. Ahead of training camp, we will look at each position groups and what those questions might be.
Next up: the safety room.
How big of an impact will Eric Murray make?
Due to a mix of factors, the Jaguars safety room was a weak spot in the 2024 season. This led to the Jaguars opting to move on from former starting safety Andre Cisco, as well as forcing the new regime to heavily invest in the safety position in free agent Eric Murray and rookies Caleb Ransaw and Rayuan Lane.
Murray is the X-Factor of the group as it is clear he is set to play a starting role for defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile's unit. The Jaguars hope his experience can help erase the multiple blown coverages last year, but just how much he can improve the unit with his own play will be telling.
When will Caleb Ransaw get a large role?
As things stand today, it sure seems like third-round safety Caleb Ransaw will start the season as a backup. And that likely makes the most sense, too, considering the veterans the Jaguars have at the position and the fact Ransaw is switching from college cornerback to NFL safety.
But the Jaguars have also made it clear that they don't want their rookies to simply sit the bench and bide their time in 2025. Ransaw will have a larger role at some point during the 2025 season and beyond -- the question is just how soon it will happen and what that increase will look like on a week-to-week basis.
What kind of step will Antonio Johnson take?
One of the biggest question marks of the safety position is third-year safety Antonio Johnson, who began last year as a starter but was eventually moved out of the line-up. Johnson had a lot of hype entering 2024 after a solid 2023 season in which he looked like a Day 3 steal, but 2024 was a rough go at it.
With so many new faces added at safety this offseason, it remains to be seen what kind of role Johnson will play. He has some of the most talent in the room, but can he take a step forward in 2025 under a new staff?
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again to talk the safety room!
Talk to us about the safety room today on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.