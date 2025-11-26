Jaguars' Defense Set to Get Big Boost Back

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' defense has some reinforcements on the way.

The Jaguars officially designated starting safety Eric Murray to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, giving him a 21-day window to return to the active roster as he hits the practice field.

Murray's Return

Murray has missed the last four games due to a neck injury, in which case he has been replaced in the lineup by third-year veteran Antonio Johnson. But before Murray's injury, the first-year Jaguars safety was having a solid season and solidifying the Jaguars' decision to sign him in free agency during the offseason.

While Murray will practice throughout the week, him being designated to return does not automatically mean he is going to return vs. the Tennessee Titans in Week 13. Tight end Brenton Strange missed the first game after he was designated to return before officially returning last week after his second week of practice.

“It's definitely a challenge for sure. Jarrian [CB Jarrian Jones] and I and a couple guys were talking about it yesterday. It's just the nature of the National Football League at this time is very difficult to get a ton of meaningful ops and reps in practice. I'm talking about full speed," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last week about players preparing to work back from injury. "You can do as much jog through as possible and that's kind of where you have to go a little bit towards the end of the season with the bodies and the injuries being what they are.

"The goal is to get them to Sunday, but there is a different challenge of preparing as a pro with very limited full-speed snaps in a game, especially as a younger player. That's just part of this though, so many guys have had to do it. I do believe you can do it because of the jog through, because of the walkthrough. We didn't do any full speed on Wednesday anyway, so you're talking about a couple periods on Thursday, a couple periods on Friday.

The jog through, walkthrough reps are so valuable that you have to take advantage of every one. And you the amount that you have to be locked into the plan and taking reps when others are, taking mental reps has got to be key and critical to our players that are having to take some limited opportunities this week and are expected to go play on Sunday. We can't miss those ops, so it's doable. It's just definitely harder.”

