3 Questions on Jaguars RB Room
The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing a critical season in 2025,
After last season's 4-13 debacle, new head coach Liam Coen is tasked with quickly changing the Jaguars fortunes in 2025 and beyond.
To do so, Coen and the Jaguars' staff will have to answer several pressing questions throughout the roster. Ahead of training camp, we will look at each position groups and what those questions might be.
Next up: the running back room.
Who is the No. 1 RB?
This is the obvious question looming over the running back room, and there likely will not be a clear answer for quite some time. Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, Bhayshul Tuten, and LeQuint Allen all bring different skill sets to the offense, and each can have an argument made in their favor.
It has been Etienne's backfield for a few years until injuries helped Tank Bigsby take over in 2024. With a new coaching staff and entire regime now in place, the Jaguars' evaluation of the running back room is likely starting from scratch.
Can a rookie take the third-down role?
Third downs were tough for the Jaguars' running back room last season. Etienne is a skilled pass-catcher but is not a proficient pass protector, while Bigbsy thrives more as an early-down rusher than as a pass-catcher or pass blocker. With D'Ernest Johnson off the roster, this means a third-down role could be wide open.
Both Tuten and Allen make sense as potential fill ins on third downs thanks both to their abilities as pass-catchers out of the backfield and the success each had pass-blocking in college. Allen might be the most versatile receiver of the duo, which could lead to a key role early on.
What scheme will the Jaguars run?
The question that will ultimately determine how the Jaguars' running back room is truly utilized is the question of what running scheme the Jaguars will be executing under new head coach Liam Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski. Coen is schooled in both zone- and gap-running schemes and has shown the flexibility to adjust to what his team runs best.
If the Jaguars go with a zone scheme, then players like Tuten and Etienne seem to be the best fits. But if the Jaguars go with a gap scheme that features plenty of pulling guards and downhill running, then Bigsby could be in the driver's seat for a top role on the offense.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again to talk all things about the running back room!
Please let us know your thoughts on the RB room and much more when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.