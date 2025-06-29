Jaguars' Safety Room Looms Large
The Jacksonville Jaguars want to get better in all areas next season. One big area they must improve on next season is the defensive side of the ball. The Jaguars were not good on the defensive side of the ball last season. The group is set up well with a lot of talent. The new regime wants the defense to be a good unit on the team and they want to dominate to create more chances for the offense.
The Jaguars still have a lot of holes to fill, especially in the secondary. The Jaguars will figure out who can play the secondary the best in training camp. At the cornerback position, they are set up better than they are at the secondary position.
"When you look at safety in particular, the root word there is ‘safe,’ and that's exactly what Eric provides," Gladstone said shortly after signing the former Houston Texans safety.
"Beyond that, the team's other safety position appears wide open with Andrew Wingard, Darnell Savage, Antonio Johnson, and rookie Caleb Ransaw as potential starters alongside Murray," said Demetrius Harvey of the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union.
"We have some good guys back there, some smart guys back there, like you said, Dewey, Sav. Having Sav back is awesome too because he's a sharp dude and has a bunch of ability. I think Caleb's done a really good job. I think he was coached really well in college, also, because he's a sharp guy," Campanile said.
"He's got clean feet, moves really, really well, good athlete, and he's doing extra every day too. Just getting caught up, obviously, coming in after those guys, but he's doing a good job for us.”
"Ransaw is attempting to convert from cornerback in college to safety at the next level. The team could opt to go the veteran route, with Wingard and Savage as the oldest vets in the room besides Murray. Savage was signed by Jacksonville to a three-year, $21.75 million contract with $12.5 million guaranteed last year."
"Wingard was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming in 2019 and has been a spot starter for most of his career, besides the 2021 season when he started 15 games. Wingard has started 28 games in his career, playing in 86. His roster position could come down to starting in addition to his special-teams ability."
To get our updates for the Jaguars and their Roster this year, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Talk to us about the Jaguars and their Roster this year by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.