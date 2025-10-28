One Key Area Jaguars Offense Must Improve After Bye Week
Overall, the Jacksonville Jaguars are ahead of schedule in Liam Coen's first year at the helm. However, there's also been plenty of room for improvement with this team. Some truly glaring holes showed up during their two-game losing streak before the bye.
The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams' defenses dominated the Jaguars' offense for the majority of both contests. Jacksonville was able to hold its own on the other side of the ball, for the most part, but they were never able to capitalize on the attack to truly be in either game.
Considering that Head Coach Liam Coen comes from an offensive background, that's been a significant concern during their Week 8 bye. The ground game has had moments of brilliance under the new system. However, the air attack has been wildly inconsistent and hasn't been able to generate easy gains the way that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did with Coen as offensive coordinator last year.
What's behind the Jaguars' struggles through the air?
A few different things have held the Jacksonville Jaguars' passing game back from reaching its full potential. First and foremost, quarterback Trevor Lawrence hasn't been able to find a sustainable rhythm this year. Part of that has been due to the immense pressure he's faced recently, with the offensive line play dropping off a cliff in the Jags' last three outings.
The wide receivers have dropped critical catchable passes in practically every game so far, which certainly hasn't helped matters. One of the main culprits has to be Jacksonville's ineffectiveness with screens, though. According to Pro Football Focus, Trevor Lawrence throws screens at the third-highest rate of any starting quarterback this season, at over 15 percent of his dropbacks. However, the Jaguars have averaged just 3.9 yards per attempt on screens, which ranks 34th among quarterbacks with at least 10 tries.
Clearly, this is far from their standard they have under Coen, whose Tampa Bay Buccaneers averaged a 90.5 percent completion rate and 7.3 yards per attempt on screens last season with Baker Mayfield, fifth among full-time starters. Jacksonville media asked the Jaguars coach why his team hasn't had as much success on those plays this year:
"Great question. We just got done talking screens today. I think it's a combination of when they're being called and the timing of them. Every screen has a little bit of a different count to it. Is it a one-count, two-count, three-count screen? You look at screens around the league in terms of when they're being called, there's a trend there. And so, I think it's a combination. We have athletic offensive linemen and skill players that can do some things in space. We have got to improve there, but it's just like anything you're trying to improve, but not go reinvent the wheel with them. I think there's some fundamentals and techniques we can improve."
