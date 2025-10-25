Jaguar Report

Jaguars Stars Put on Notice After Recent Struggles

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the midst of a two-game skid. They need their top players to step up to turn things around.

Andy Quach

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) congratulates wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) on his touchdown score during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Packers edged the Jaguars 30-27 on a last-second field goal. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) congratulates wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) on his touchdown score during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Packers edged the Jaguars 30-27 on a last-second field goal. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars are searching for answers during their bye week. They come into the break riding a two-game losing streak. Their record at 4-3 is still pretty encouraging, but their performances in their defeats to the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams threw their status as a potential playoff team into question.

Their last game, a 35-7 beatdown by LA in London, exposed a lot of holes within the Jaguars, serious red flags that they'd have to address if they want to be viewed as serious contenders. They have to prove that they can win when their defense isn't forcing takeaways, that they can come from behind, and that they can rely on quarterback Trevor Lawrence to take over when the rushing attack isn't churning.

The Jaguars have been able to get to four wins behind some strong complementary football. In each of their victories this season, they got key plays from every phase of the game. However, at some point, the best teams in the league can lean on their individual stars to get them through tough spots. Jacksonville hasn't been able to do that this year.

Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL, Indianapolis Colts, Travon Walker, Josh Hines-Allen
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) rushes for yards after picking up a fumble turnover forced by defensive end Travon Walker (44) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars edged the Colts on a field goal 37-34. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars need more from their stars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have gotten a few breakout moments from their premier players. Trevor Lawrence took over down the stretch and capped off a game-winning drive with an unbelievable touchdown scramble on a broken play to lead his team to an upset over the Kansas City Chiefs for Monday Night Football.

Brian Thomas Jr. had a catch-and-run to set up the go-ahead score for Jacksonville in their Week 2 victory over the Houston Texans. However, the Jaguars quarterback and his would-be top receiver have been mostly underwhelming this year and sorely inconsistent. AP's Mark Long outlined their disappointments:

"Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in 2021, has completed a career-low 58.7% of his passes for 1,620 yards, with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has a lost fumble.

He’s been plagued by a league-leading 25 dropped passes, including eight by Thomas. The 23rd overall pick in 2024, Thomas caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie. He made the Pro Bowl and looked as if he was the solution to the franchise’s decades-long search for a No. 1 receiver.

But he seems much more hesitant this season, especially when going over the middle, where he’s short-armed at least three attempts."

They're not the only ones who haven't stepped up when Jacksonville has needed them. Long also named EDGE rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker as players who need to do more for this team, as the Jaguars have failed to generate pressure against opposing quarterbacks lately. Hopefully, all four stars can lead by example and come out hot after the bye.

