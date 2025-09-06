Dissecting the Jaguars' Bold Week 1 RB Plan
After last season, there was a lot of speculation about how the Jacksonville Jaguars' running back rotation would take shape this year. Travis Etienne Jr. reached a valley in 2024, notching career lows across the board, including attempts, yards, and yards per carry. That had fans and analysts wondering if Tank Bigsby could overtake him on the depth chart in 2025.
However, with Head Coach Liam Coen coming in, Etienne's skill set as a dual threat out of the backfield made it more likely that he could have a renaissance season, especially if he can hit the ground running as a pure ball-carrier, too.
Still, Bigsby's presence behind him dictates that ETN maintain high-level production, lest he fall in Jacksonville's hierarchy.
As if two potential lead backs weren't enough, the Jaguars elected to add two rookies to their running back room this offseason, with both Bhayshul Tuten out of Virginia Tech and LeQuint Allen Jr. out of Syracuse making the team's 53-man roster. Just because they have four RBs doesn't mean they'll all play Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, though.
Liam Coen says all of his running backs will play
Having a running back committee might be a nightmare scenario for fantasy owners, but it's a luxury for an NFL team in real life. Employing a true three-down workhorse is nice, but having multiple ball-carriers who can come in with fresh legs and produce on offense can give franchises a massive advantage.
Head Coach Liam Coen recognizes this, and he expects all four of his RBs to contribute in the Jacksonville Jaguars' season opener against the Carolina Panthers:
"Yeah, those guys are going to both — they're all going to play. They're all going to play and get a bunch of reps, and that's the way I believe in terms of, especially, the running back position. I'm not a huge fan of the one-trick pony. I like to have guys that can be fresh, stay fresh, give you different things."
That little Freudian slip could be important, though. Earlier in the week, Coen had stated that he expects Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. to make plays on special teams. However, he said if they can give good effort there, they could wind up getting some carries on offense, too.
It appears the plan going into Week 1 is to have Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby handle the majority of the rushing attempts. Still, it wouldn't be shocking to see either Tuten or Allen Jr., or even both, line up in the backfield for the Jaguars at some point in the season opener.
