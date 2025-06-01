Did Jaguars Find Pass-Rushing Gem in UDFA?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been a haven for undrafted free agent rookies in recent years, and the franchise is hoping to hit big again this year.
While much of the focus on the Jaguars' undrafted free agent class has been on Eli Pancol and the rest of the rookie receivers (the Jaguars signed six receiver free agents following the 2025 NFL Draft), there are still plenty of spots up for grabs on the other side of the ball.
One of those spots could be at defensive end, where the Jaguars were not afraid to add to following the draft. The Jaguars already have Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and Emmanuel Ogbah to lead the room, but there is need for depth behind them.
One candidate for that depth spot could be rookie defensive end BJ Green, a Colorado Buffaloes product who spent his final season in college football alongside Travis Hunter.
In a recent spotlight by CBS Sports on an undrafted free agent to watch on each roster, it was Green who got the nod.
"Keeping it real -- I didn't love the Jaguars undrafted free agent class. I did, however, like the flashes I witnessed while evaluating BJ Green II at Colorado in 2024. At a hair over 6-foot and 252 pounds, he's reasonably small for the EDGE position in the NFL. The 32-inch arms help mitigate some of the size concerns, and there's some serious juice when he fires off the ball, as evidenced by his 1.61-second 10-yard split," CBS Sports said.
"At Arizona State in 2023, Green made it work despite his size deficiency with 56 pressures on 393 pass-rushing snaps (14.2%) pressure rate. You'll see him beat some preseason offensive tackles with bend around the corner and the ability to flatten to the quarterback. Vitally, Green understands how to deploy his hands at the point of attack, and he has the speed-to-power conversion we all should expect for a rusher with his stocky build."
Green certainly looks the part on the practice field in terms of his pure athletic traits; he brings plenty of juice and violence, even without pads.
Once training camp rolls around, look for Green to be a sleeper to crack the roster.
