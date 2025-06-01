3 Biggest Weaknesses on the Jaguars Roster for 2025
Heading into the 2025 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have become a team to keep a close eye on as a dark horse postseason contender. Their roster features plenty of talent and a new coaching staff that could lead them to a berth in the playoffs for the first time in three years.
There is plenty to like about Jacksonville's roster. While they may have some quality pieces, there are a few weaknesses on the roster that could prove to be the team's Achilles heel in 2025. It's time to look at these flaws and how they could affect the team.
Here are three weaknesses on the Jaguars roster that could be exposed this year.
Left Tackle
It's fair to have reservations about this if you're a Jaguars fan. I certainly do, especially when a player didn't play to the level that he could have with an in-season extension. To be fair, it should've never been given out and it was likely a last-ditch move by the former general manager to put the new one in a tough spot.
Little did not inspire confidence as a future cornerstone at left tackle. He's a gifted player and that has been the case since being a former top overall high school recruit but stars rarely matter at this stage of their career. Little will need a consistent and sufficient season to earn himself the respect he deserves based on his contract.
Running Back
There is a lot of volatility in the running back room heading into this season after Jacksonville selected two players at the position. Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby are potentially expandable, though most see the former as a starter this season and rookie Bhayshul Tuten could find his way into playing time if he gets his fumbling issues under control.
With that said, the starting RB is far from being solidified and it will likely be a season-long venture. If I was the head coach, I'd like to have some stability at the position ahead of Week 1. It could get bumpy if this is not resolved sooner or later.
EDGE rusher depth
The Jaguars have had edge rusher depth issues for a couple of seasons now. It's great that they have two quality starters and mainly cornerstone pieces in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. However, the amount of playing time they got last season showed the team's lack of trust in the players behind them.
That could change after signing Emmanuel Ogbah post-draft. However, Myles Cole and Yasir Abdullah remain largely unproven and leaves an EDGE room that doesn't inspire a high amount of confidence. Jacksonville, at some point, will need to address this in the near future or risk another season with a lack of depth at a critical position.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and talk to us about these weaknesses!
Please let us know your thoughts on these weaknesses when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.