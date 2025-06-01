Jaguars 2025 Position Preview: Wide Receivers
With the Jacksonville Jaguars overhauling their roster in the first season of the Liam Coen and James Gladstone era, we are set to take a look at each position group on the Jaguars' 90-man roster as they conduct their offseason program.
Next up, we take a look at the wide receiver room, headlined by starting Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter.
Wide receivers (14): Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter, Dyami Brown, Parker Washington, Eli Pancol, Joshua Cephus, Cam Camper, Louis Rees-Zammit, David White Jr., Austin Trammell, Dorian Singer, Darius Lassiter, J.J. Jones, Chandler Brayboy
The wide receiver room will obviously be led by second-year superstar Brian Thomas Jr., who the Jaguars have raved about both in public and privately. Thomas has all of the traits to be an alpha male No. 1 wideout and he should up his production in 2025 under Coen.
Alongside Thomas as starters will be rookie Travis Hunter and veteran Dyami Brown. The three can all win deep as well as operate from the slot, giving the Jaguars' receivers room plenty of flexibility. With Hunter playing both ways, Brown could be an understated addition to the Jaguars' offense. So far in OTAs, Brown has been one of the standout players.
The clear No. 4 for the Jaguars is third-year receiver Parker Washington. The star of last year's offseason program, Washington has produced whenever his number has been called in the passing game. He has chemistry with Trevor Lawrence, offers special teams value, and seems like an ideal fit as the team's No. 4 receiver.
Joshua Cephus, Austin Trammell, David White Jr, and Louis Reess-Zammit were all with the Jaguars last season. As things stand today, Cephus figures to have the best chance to actually make the 53-man roster, drawing praise from Coen after the Jaguars' last OTA practice. He will be fighting for the No. 5 and perhaps No. 6 spot.
The Jaguars then filled out their receiver room with six undrafted free agents. The most impressive one thus far has been Duke's Eli Pancol, while Cam Camper and J.J. Jones have both made plays when called upon as well during the offseason program.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about the WR unit today.
Please let us know your thoughts on the WR unit today when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.