3 Biggest Surprises From Jaguars' Initial 53-Man Roster

What were the biggest surprises we saw from the Jacksonville Jaguars' first version of their 53-man roster?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Danny Striggow (92) walks off the field after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Danny Striggow (92) walks off the field after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, and as usual there were a few surprises.

So, what do we make of the biggest surprises on the first roster of the year? We break it all down below.

Rookie Pass-Rushers

Aug 23, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end BJ Green II (95) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

At the end of the day, it is not overly surprising to see either of BJ Green or Danny Striggow make the 53-man roster. Both undrafted pass-rushers had great preseasons and have twitch and plus-traits as athletes.

With that said, both rookies making the roster at the same time was not exactly expected. Their battle that raged all camp long could now continue to pour over into the regular season as the Jaguars prepare for Week 1.

No. 5 WR

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Austin Trammell (81) waits for a whistle during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' No. 5 receiver spot has been an interesting one to watch for months now. It has always been clear the top four wide receivers were Brian Thomas Jr, Dyami Brown, Travis Hunter and Parker Washington; beyond that, though, the Jaguars have had questions.

Joshua Cephus and Eli Pancol both had their moments over the spring and summer, but Cephus is on IR and Pancol was waived with an injury designation. Another option was Trenton Irwin, but he never stood out in camp or the preseason.

That leaves Austin Trammell who was, by far, the best backup receiver all camp long. Trammell however seems redundant with the smaller wide receiver room, which means it would make sense if the Jaguars keep looking.

Gambles On DL

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Khalen Saunders (68) warms up during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outside of the aforementioned rookie defensive ends, it is not surprising which of the defensive linemen the Jaguars decided to keep. What is a surprise though is how the defensive line has been constructed since the offseason kicked off, with the Jaguars' new look unit now involving a heavy dose of recent additions.

  • Dawuane Smoot and Emmanuel Ogbah were signed after the draft
  • Austin Johnson and Khalen Saunders joined the team in the middle of camp
  • BJ Green and Danny Strigow were undrafted free agents

Of the Jaguars' 11 defensive linemen, six were added as corresponding moves once the Jaguars decided that, at one point or another, more was needed. There is little reason to knock the process, but it is still worth noting the Jaguars have a lot of depth riding on new faces.

