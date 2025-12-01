Jaguars Shake Up WR Depth Chart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a roster move following their Week 13 win over the Tennessee Titans, shaking up the wide receiver depth chart in the process,

The Jaguars announced on Monday the waiving of veteran wide receiver Austin Trammell, who joined the active roster from the practice squad last month after the injury to Travis Hunter. Trammell will now go on waivers before he can potentially rejoin the Jaguars via the practice squad.

What Move Means

The move is notable for a few reasons, even if the reason likely is not much deeper than the Jaguars need to open a roster spot for Eric Murray whenever he returns. Trammell can go back to the practice squad and be elevated on game day, so the Jaguars are not losing his skill-set as long as he is not claimed on waivers.

With that said, it is interesting timing considering Parker Washington -- who Trammell backs up on both offense and special teams -- went down with an injury in Week 13. We will see how much Washington practices this week, but Trammell is a natural replacement for him if he can't go against the Colts in Week 14.

Then there is the fact that Trammell has played a tangible role in recent weeks, including being elevated above Dyami Brown on the depth chart. Trammell has played 86 offensive snaps over the last five weeks and has seen 10 targets in the passing game, while also making a huge kickoff return against the Las Vegas Raiders in the Week 9 win.

With that said, the Jaguars are getting stronger receiver play from other members of the roster. Brian Thomas Jr. returned to the lineup on Sunday after his ankle injury sidelined him for a few weeks, while Jakobi Meyers has had a fantastic start to his tenure with the Jaguars up to this point after a month with the team.

You know, obviously would like to continue to get BT (Brian Thomas Jr.) more as he's getting healthier. But Jakobi (Meyers), just so consistent, and his ability in the middle of the field to then catch and run, losing Parker (Washington) for a little bit, obviously guys had to step up. Jakobi just keeps being that dude in terms of the pro, the way that he competes, the way that he prepares and the trust level between he and the quarterback has continued to go forward.

