5 Observations On What 53-Man Roster Means For Jaguars

What do we make of the Jacksonville Jaguars' 53-man roster? We give our complete thoughts below.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) stands next to Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) stands next to Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, giving Liam Coen, James Gladstone and Tony Boselli their first-ever regular-season active roster.

But what do we make of the Jaguars' roster, how it was shaped and what it all means moving forward? We break it down below.

Rayuan Lane Spelled End For Daniel Thomas

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayuan Lane III (25) walks between warmups before an NFL scrimmage at EverBank Stadium Friday August 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest names to not make the Jaguars' roster were Chad Muma, a third-round pick in 2022, and safety Daniel Thomas, one of just two players remaining from the 12-man 2020 draft class. Muma was an expected cut considering the Jaguars had invested a pick in Chad Muma, while Thomas was slightly more surprising.

The reason for Thomas, the team's best special teams player who is not a punter/kicker/long-snapper, not making the roster is clear: Day 3 rookie Rayuan Lane was that impressive in the preseason on special teams, seemingly making one key special teams tackle in each preseason game. Thomas did a lot for the Jaguars, but Lane made him expendable.

Past Draft Classes Take Big Hit

Jacksonville Jaguars Manager Trent Baalke walks off the field during the third day of an NFL football training camp practice Friday, July 26, 2024 at EverBank Stadium’s Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jaguars' new regime had zero tying them to past draft picks, and nothing made that more clear than their actions on Tuesday. Of the eight members of the nine-player class who were still on the roster entering Tuesday, the Jaguars waived four of them: Jordan Jefferson, Javon Foster, Myles Cole, and De'Antre Prince.

In addition, the Jaguars also moved on from Chad Muma and Tyler Lacy, former third- and fourth-round picks under former general manager Trent Baalke, were also cut. The Jaguars took a flamethrower to the Baalke pool of players on Tuesday, and only a select few made it out unscathed.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) smiles with safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (32) during the second mandatory minicamp at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars likely viewed third-round safety Caleb Ransaw as a potential starter when he became the second player they selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, but an injury early in training camp sidelined him for most of camp. Now, his rookie year is over before it even starts as he was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

The injury to Ransaw likely kept Antonio Johnson on the roster, and now the Jaguars won't see him again until the 2026 season. Safety was a hotly-contested battle all training camp, and now we know Ransaw won't factor into the battle as it drags into the season.

Jaguars Still Have Options

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Austin Trammell (81) runs the ball during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' shallowed room right now looks like wide reciever; the first four players are quality starter types, but Austin Trammell's stay as the No. 5 receiver could be short-lived if the Jaguars find another wide receiver on the waiver wire or via trade.

With the Jaguars carrying six edge rushers, this looks like a place on the roster they can sacrifce some numbers at. And with 12 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Jaguars certainly have the ability to add a player if the right deal is there.

Undrafted Rookies Stand Out

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end BJ Green II (95) walks off the field after the game of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Steelers defeated the Jaguars 31-25. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' had two undrafted free agents make the roster in BJ Green II and Danny Striggow, each of whom stood out over the course of the preseason thanks to their motor and natural pass-rush ability off the edge. The question now is how long do they stick?

With the Jaguars having the No. 5 spot in the waiver wire, the Jaguars could add another wide receiver or potentially cornerback and see Striggow or Green go to the waivers before the practice squad. But for now, they are Jaguars.

