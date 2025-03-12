3 Observations on Jaguars Adding Hunter Long
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a flurry of moves on the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period.
With the Jaguars agreeing to terms with nine different free agents on the first day of free agency, we are going to take a look at what each player brings to the table and how they fit with the Jaguars.
Here, we break down the Jaguars' addition of Los Angeles Rams tight end Hunter Long.
Jaguars are betting on upside
The Jaguars are clearly betting on upside with this addition. It is a low-risk signing due to his small contract, but that does not mean that he is bound to hit his ceiling and meet his potential. With just eight receptions in his career, the Jaguars are hoping they can turn him into something he has not yet been.
With that said, tight ends simply are not a focal point in the passing game in Coen's scheme so it is not as if they will be relying on Long to give them 50 catches this season. Still, this signing is the Jaguars buying low on a young and talented player who simply has not put it all together as a pass-catcher yet.
If developed, Long could be a quality No. 2 TE
If the Jaguars are able to help Long reach his ceiling, then there is a chance they could be adding a quality player to their offense. Long has a ways to go as a receiver just purely based on his inexperience and lack of production in the passing game, but he does already bring quality traits as a blocker to the table.
Going off Pro Football Focus Grades, Long ranked No. 5 among qualifying tight ends as a run blocker and No. 22 as a pass-blocker. If the Jaguars can find a way to get him more acclimated to the passing game, they could have a tight end who can form a physical and reliable duo alongside Brenton Strange.
A lot of projection involved, but there are some connections
As we have noted, there is a good amount of projection involved when it comes to Long. While he was a top-100 pick just four years ago, Long has not produced much in the NFL from a pass-catching perspective. The Jaguars will be hoping they are the team that can finally help Long reach his potential, and there is one major connection that could serve as the reason for that hope.
Jaguars general manager James Gladstone spent the last near-decade in Los Angeles and served as a key voice in front office discussions alongside Rams head coach Sean McVay and Rams general manager Les Snead. He was a part of the front office when they traded for Long, and he has seen up close for years what he brings to the table and how much he needs to grow.
So, what do we make of the Jaguars adding Long? We break it down below.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.