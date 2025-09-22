Jaguars TE Brenton Strange Talks Texans Win, Ascension
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange spoke to the media on Monday about the Week 3 win over the Houston Texans, and we were there for it all.
Q: On the progress made with finishing games
Strange: “I mean, it shows a lot of progress, but I think we left so much out there, and I think that's something that's exciting. We can go out here and fix those mistakes and when you get the win, it's a better feeling than having the loss and then having to come in and fix it, but obviously, like we have so much as an offense that we can do better to help this team. Defense played great all game long and we’ve got to be there to back them up as well.”
Q: On what was going through his head when he bounced off two guys with the ball
Strange: “No, man, just in the zone doing what I always do. Not every play is going to be like that, but when I get the opportunity to make some people miss, that's what I pride myself on, being able to get the extra yards after the catch. I think that the important thing is hidden yardage in the game and being able to provide that for the team and keep the ball moving down the field.”
Q: On how Head Coach Liam Coen is creating matchups he can take advantage of
Strange: “I think they're doing a great job; we've been saying it since they got here. They do a great job of creating the matchups and exploiting things that we want to exploit within the game, and it's just about being a reliable playmaker for this team. That's all I want to do is be a reliable playmaker for this team, my teammates, the coaches, the city, show everybody. So that's all.”
Q: On if he will always be involved in fights against the Texans?
Strange: “No, just trying to protect my teammates, man (laughs). At the end of the day, we don't want those things to happen on the field, but if that's what happens, you’ve got to kind of go in there and break things up or however it goes, but we definitely don't want things like that to happen; it kind of sets a bad example for the youth and everything (laughs). So, if that happens, you’ve got to go in there and protect your teammates.”
