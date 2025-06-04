Jaguars' AFC South Foe May Soon Need a New HC
As much as the Jacksonville Jaguars struggled last season, they did not struggle as much as the Tennessee Titans did. Two of Jacksonville's four wins during a dismal 4-13 campaign came against the Titans. Tennessee was truly a terrible team last season, even worse than Jacksonville.
As the Jaguars try to climb out of the National Football League's cellar, they must first do so by playing better within what is a very winnable AFC South.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus listed the top 10 coaches in the National Football League who enter the upcoming season on the hot seat. The Jaguars just hired Liam Coen, creating a much-needed fresh start in Duval. They may not be the only AFC South team making a coaching change.
"Although first-year head coaches Jerod Mayo and Antonio Pierce were let go after their first full seasons, Callahan survived the cut. But more is necessary to avoid a similar fate to his counterparts," Locker said.
"Under Callahan’s guidance, Tennessee ended a woeful 3-14 in 2024. Callahan’s offensive success with the Bengals hardly translated, as the Titans ended the year 29th in EPA per play, 25th in success rate and 27th in average yards per play."
The Jaguars have one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Trevor Lawrence, and the Titans just drafted the best quarterback in this year's NFL Draft. Both teams hope to be more competitive this upcoming season, having made several changes this offseason.
However, the Jaguars are ahead of the Titans in their rebuild, primarily because they did not waste time firing a head coach who was not taking the team where they wanted to go.
"Callahan now has his hand-picked quarterback of the future in No. 1 overall draft selection Cam Ward (91.7 PFF passing grade), in addition to an upgraded roster featuring Kevin Zeitler (86.5 PFF overall grade) and Dan Moore Jr. (66.9 PFF pass-blocking grade). Although this team is still among the league’s worst in terms of talent — and years away from contending — Callahan will need to get the wheels moving in the right direction, particularly on offense, or he risks being fired after his second campaign," Locker said.
