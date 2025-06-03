Will the Jaguars Do Something They Have Never Done?
The Jacksonville Jaguars made several notable changes this offseason, adding James Gladstone and Liam Coen as the team's general manager and head coach. Eric Edholm of NFL.com analyzed their chances of winning the Super Bowl.
"Jacksonville pulled off one of the biggest shockers of the 2025 NFL Draft, trading up for two-way star Travis Hunter. It could be a brilliant stroke of ingenuity, essentially getting two players in one, or it could be a massive overreach by first-year GM James Gladstone. In a way, the Hunter move encapsulates the current state of the Jaguars: plenty of promise but too few truly bankable, known assets," Edholm said.
Edholm noted that with the new changes the Jaguars have made, they could soon elevate to one of the better teams in the National Football League. Jacksonville has multiple players on their roster who are among the best at their respective position groups.
"A year or two from now, the Jaguars could be the talk of the NFL. Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr. could be one of the most dangerous WR pairs in the league, and Trevor Lawrence can't yet be written off as a disappointment. If new head coach Liam Coen can do for Lawrence what, say, Sean McVay initially did for Jared Goff, Jacksonville's turnaround could happen quicker than anyone could imagine," Edholm said.
Jacksonville has many pieces they can build around this upcoming season. The Jaguars have several veterans returning and they have added several talented younger players as well.
"There are also some building blocks in place on defense with Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and Tyson Campbell. I'll wait to include Hunter on that list until we've seen him cover some NFL players, but it's clear the Jaguars want to see just how much the young man can do out there. The turnaround on defense might take longer, but there's at least a foundation seemingly in place," Edholm said.
"The Jaguars are a tricky team to evaluate long term. We've only seen Coen and Gladstone in action for a few months. The division is winnable in the short term, Hunter is potentially a unicorn of a prospect, and there are some untapped resources on this roster. But chasing a championship? The Jags have only come even close a few times in their history, and it might be at least a few more years before they're able to do so again."
