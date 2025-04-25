Jaguars' Boselli Disagrees With Outside View on WR Unit
Do the Jacksonville Jaguars need a No. 2 wide receiver?
Maybe not, according to executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli.
During an interview on the Brent and Austen Show on Action Sports Jax, Boselli was presented with the idea that the Jaguars have a hole at the No. 2 wide receiver spot. Instead of agreeing, Boselli noted the Jaguars have a lot riding on free agent addition Dyami Brown.
"We probably disagree with you. We think Dyami Brown is a rising star," Boselli said. "I think if you look at the back half of last year, what he did, we think he compliments BT [Brian Thomas] really well. We think he's having a huge year. So we're excited about that."
After an explosive ending to the 2024 season that saw him dominate in the post season, Brown figures to be a big piece of the Jaguars' plans on offense. After a year in which the Jaguars moved on from several of their members of the wide receiver room last season, Brown is the biggest addition the Jaguars made at receiver during free agency.
Alongside Thomas, the Jaguars will be able to bring Brown in to give the Jaguars another field-stretcher to give Trevor Lawrence a chance to do what he does best. Lawrence has long been one of the NFL's top deep ball passers, and the duo of Brown and Thomas should allow that to continue.
The Jaguars made a number of additions in free agency, ultimately signing 10 new players. This included several players like Brown who projected as starters, along with others like Jourdan Lewis, Eric Murray, Patrick Mekari, and Robert Hainsey.
"We're excited about what we did free agency. We did a lot in the offensive line, getting Jourdan Lewis as that nickel corner who also can play outside," Boselli said.
"Eric Murray, who's a veteran safety, smart, really high football instincts. So we feel like, you know, James talked about this, we raised the floor of this, of the roster. Now it is time to go raise the ceiling. Not going to get into specifics. Don't want to give anything away."
