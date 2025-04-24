Jaguars Mailbag: Final Draft Questions
Throughout the offseason, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here.
This week we take questions on, well, the 2025 NFL draft.
Q: Do you feel like Jonah Savaiinaea could be a steal for the Jags as a third round pick?
A: He is ranked No. 54 on the consensus big board right now. Getting him in the third would be terrific value and a great selection considering the need along the interior offensive line.
Q: Is Jeanty the best pick they can make to win now?
A: It is hard to think he wouldn't make the biggest immediate impact considering he would touch the ball hundreds of times during the season ... but I also think a guy like Will Campbell would make a similar impact in terms of what he can do to improve the offensive line, which I think is where the Jaguars need to most improvement when it comes to the running game.
Q: What would it take to get to pick 2 and take Travis Hunter?
A: It is hard to say. The two most recent times the No. 2 pick has been traded were in 2016 and 2012. In 2016, the Eagles went from No. 8 to No. 2. In 2012, Washington went from No. 6 to No. 2. That deal cost Washington the No. 6 pick, two more first-round picks, and a second-round pick. I feel like it would be cheaper than that, but still steep.
Q: What would you say to fans to reassure them if the pick is, say, Tet McMillan or Kelvin Banks
A: If McMillan reaches his potential, he is a potential Mike Evans-level talent. If Kelvin Banks reaches his potential, he could be Peter Skoronski.
Q: With the depth this class has at RB and DT could we throw a curveball and select a TE or OT at five and wait for the others?
The truth is, it is the NFL Draft. They *could* do anything. I don't expect them to, but I would never rule anything out.
Q: Jeanty at 5 huh?
A: That is where I went in my final mock draft, but I will add the caveat that this is the most uncertain I have felt about their selection in my six drafts covering them.
Q: I'm treating my pre-draft anxiety by repeating like a mantra: "It's not Baalke anymore... It's not Baalke anymore...". Do you know any complementary measures to help with this?
A: Re-watch the draft where the Jaguars took a punter in the third round.
Q: What are the chances the jaguars trade back into the 1st round on Thursday?
A: It is honestly tough to say. This regime seems like they want more picks ... but they have also promised to be bold. With this new regime, it is hard to know until we have more of a track record.
Q: Could the IDL issues be exacerbated because lest we forget, Arik played most his snaps on the edge when hes clearly better inside, and Maason was benched for most of the season, and once he was played he showed some flashes
A: Absolutely. The Jaguars leaned on guys at defensive tackle last year who will not be expected to make as much of an impact this year.
Q: The top weaknesses of this team IMO are: 2nd CB, Safety, 2nd WR, 3rd Edge, 2nd TE, Center and RB. Thinking that starters are only available in the first 3 rounds, which positions do you emphasize with those 4 picks, which is the position that can't be passed and what is the position that can wait until next off-season to be filled?
A: I think receiver, edge, safety, and offensive line need to be picked now. Wait on the others later
Q: Thoughts on Kelvin Banks potentially at 5?
A: If he becomes a Pro Bowl guard/tackle, it is a good pick. I like him. I probably wouldn't take him at No. 5, but it is hard for me to criticize too many picks at No. 5 when the options are slim.
