Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. Impressing New Coaching Staff
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of young talent on the team that they believe in. They will take the young, talented players and put them in the best position to be successful next season. The Jaguars have now paired the young talent with a young, offensive-minded head coach in Liam Coen, which will be good for the offense. But Coen will also be a good leader for the team overall.
One of those talented players is wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Thomas had a great rookie season in Jacksonville last season. He was the one bright spot for the team last season in a difficult year. He went to his first Pro Bowl and learned a lot from other great wide receivers in the NFL. He wants to continue to get better and put himself in the conversation of the best wide receivers in the league.
Thomas made a lot of plays for the Jaguars' offense last season, and we've seen the play-making ability he brings to the table. Now with a new regime and with his starting quarterback back for the new season, Thomas could be even better. It is going to be fun to watch the young receiver get back to work and see the improvements he has made this offseason.
But Thomas is already leaving a good impression on his wide receivers coach, Edgar Bennett.
"When [Jaguars head] coach [Liam] Coen first brought me in here, and the first week was evaluating our own players. I'm sitting there, I'm going back and I'm watching his tape because I remember when he came out because we had him on our draft board as well back when I was with the other team," Jaguars wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett said in June."
"Though he didn't share who Thomas reminded him of, it's worth noting that Bennett coached future Hall of Fame wideout Davante Adams for seven years (2014-17, 2022-24) with both the Packers and Raiders. Regardless, Thomas' traits and abilities have stood out for quite some time to the Jacksonville-native position coach," said Demetrius Harvey of the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union.
"I'm steady watching it and just getting more and more excited as for who he is, what he's about. I was surprised, because when I first got here, people were telling me, as far as, you know, the way he carries himself, his demeanor, very quiet and confident. But on game day, he's different. He's different, and I love that about him. Saw that instantly," Bennett said with a smile.
To get our updates for the Jaguars and their offense this year, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Talk to us about the Jaguars and their offense this year by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.