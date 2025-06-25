Why the Jaguars Will Be Entertaining to Watch Next Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to get back to winning a lot of games next season. They have had a lot of different changes this offseason, but they are not looking to rebuild or wait around till they start winning once again. New head coach Liam Coen and new general manager James Gladstone have made it clear that the team wants to win starting next year and not wait on anything.
The Jaguars have the team to win a lot of games next season. They have a lot of young, talented players who have made their presence known and are not shying away from making their impact felt immediately in the National Football League. The young talent is going to be flying around all of next season, and it could be a fun thing to watch down in Jacksonville.
A couple of players that will have a lot of eyes on them are Jaguars wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter. Those two are very special players. We saw last season how fun it was to watch Brian Thomas Jr. Thomas had a great rookie season last year and will look to have a better second season in 2025.
For Hunter, he will be entering his first season in the NFL, and a lot of the talk down in Jacksonville has been about him. He is special because he will play both ways in the NFL. Hunter will get a lot of playing time, and he comes to Jacksonville with a lot of expectations, he is looking to give the fans a show.
But will the Jaguars be a team that will be watched by many fans next season?
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today ranked the Jaguars No. 22 as the most entertaining team to watch in 2025
"First-year head coach Liam Coen's savvy play designs could unlock something special for Trevor Lawrence, burgeoning superstar Brian Thomas Jr. and two-way standout Travis Hunter.
Meanwhile, new general manager James Gladstone has vowed to assemble a defense that's "urgent and explosive." Rapid change seems within reach for a team that had 10 losses in one-score games – setting a record in the Super Bowl era – but there might not be enough along either line for the vision to truly take hold in Year 1 of the new regime."
