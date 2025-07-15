Jaguars' Brian Thomas is Amongst NFL ls Elite Young Stars
The Jacksonville Jaguars made one of the best picks of the entire 2024 NFL Draft with Brian Thomas Jr., landing one of the league's true elite young players.
In Thomas, the Jaguars have a certified No. 1 wide receiver who still is not even close to meeting his ultra-high potential. To say most teams don't have that kind of player on a rookie contract is an understatement.
In a recent list from NFL.com on the best under-25 players at every position in the NFL, Thomas was one of three wide receivers mentioned alongside Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers.
"I don't need to tell you that the 4-13 Jaguars were not a good team in 2024, but one player (Thomas) made their games appointment viewing nonetheless. That's how good he was in his rookie season. Thomas is a big-play machine, finishing sixth in the NFL in yards after the catch (591) while placing 12th among all receivers in total expected points added," NFL.com said.
"He was clearly the Jaguars' best option by the midpoint of the season, eating up 30 percent of the team's total targets over their final nine games. He produced those numbers while running routes for two different quarterbacks in an offense that finished 25th in total yards, leading me to believe he might be quickly joining the small club of quarterback-proof receivers. And he's only 22 years old."
Potentially the scariest thing about Thomas to opposing teams should be the fact that he is set to be even better in 2025 thanks to experience and now an extended break for the first time in his NFL career.
“Just to come out and be better than I was last year. Come out here each and every day and push myself to be the best that I can be and see where that takes me. So, just come out here and be the best that I can be," Thomas said during the offseason program.
“I feel way better this year than I did last year. Just coming off a long rookie season, with the Combine, draft, all that, just being able to have some off time, take care of my body and come back and be ready to go, I feel way better this season, for sure.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the All-25 list.
Please let us know your thoughts on the All-25 list when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE