Power Rankings Round-Up: How Week 2 Impacted Jaguars' Outlook
If someone had said this summer that the Jacksonville Jaguars would start the 2025 NFL season and the Liam Coen era at 1-1 through two games, most fans would be pretty encouraged. They were projected to beat the rebuilding Carolina Panthers and always faced a tough test on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.
However, the way they lost in this last game has sunk a lot of the optimism that surrounded this team in the offseason and after their win in the season opener. They failed to take advantage of their myriad opportunities to pull off the upset against the Bengals. Star quarterback Joe Burrow left in the first quarter with a toe injury, but Jacksonville fell victim to backup Jake Browning once again.
There were plenty of promising signs from the Jaguars in their narrow 31-27 loss, but the self-inflicted wounds and missed windows outweigh the flashes of potential in the minds of most fans and analysts. Jacksonville will have to work hard to regain the goodwill it gave away against Cincinnati.
Jaguars take slight drop
The Jacksonville Jaguars are too far along in their rebuild, too talented, and too well-coached to continue to get moral victories. This team has legitimate playoff hopes and aspirations to finish atop the AFC South this season.
If they want to do both, they'll have to play a lot better than they did against the Cincinnati Bengals. All of the most prominent voices in sports media dinged them for their Week 2 performance.
Jaguars' Power Rankings
CBS Sports: 19, Week 1: 15 (-4)
Yahoo Sports: 22, Week 1: 15 (-7)
NFL.com: 23, Week 1: 22 (-1)
ESPN: 23, Week 1: 22 (-1)
On SI: 23, Week 1: 19 (-4)
There were many contributing factors to the Jaguars' fall within the league's hierarchy. NFL.com's Eric Edholm pointed out the connection, or lack thereof, between quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., as well as the developing mentorship between Head Coach Liam Coen and his new QB:
"Trevor Lawrence wasn’t perfect Sunday, missing some throws, but he battled all game, even with two interceptions. Liam Coen’s reaction to one Lawrence overthrow late in the game (and Lawrence waving Coen off) caught some social media fire, but both men tried to downplay it Monday morning. Coen’s decision to go for it, up three deep in Cincinnati territory, can be questioned, but I think he made the right call.
Brian Thomas Jr., however, has been disappointing through two games, dropping Lawrence’s fourth-down pass, and now has only five receptions this season on 19 targets. Coen said Monday that Thomas was dealing with a wrist injury, which might explain why he didn’t come down with plays he typically makes. Thomas and Lawrence still have work to do, ironing out their connection, as Coen and Lawrence might, as well. Both relationships are crucial to the team’s success, and the Jags suddenly have some issues after letting a 2-0 record slip through their fingers Sunday."
