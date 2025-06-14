Jaguars' Brian Thomas is NFL's Best WR at This Route
There is no secret about Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. entering 2025.
After a record-breaking rookie season in 2024, the NFL knows what Thomas can do on the football field. He isn't just one of the NFL's best young receivers; he is already one of the best receivers period.
That is why new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone see Thomas as a key piece for the franchise moving forward. Thomas brings a variety of elite-level traits on and off the field, and he is a true foundational piece.
Amongst those traits is the fact that Thomas graded as the NFL's best wide receiver on post routes in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus. Thomas graded out above fellow AFC South wide receivers Alec Pierce and Nico Collins of the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.
"Brian Thomas Jr. is the only rookie receiver from last season to lead the way in PFF grade on any route. Another excellent deep threat, Thomas secured four of six post targets for 206 yards (most). Five of his targets came on deep throws, and each catch gained more than 20 yards. Thomas ranked second in overall threat rate on post routes (85.7%), while 20% of his deep field targets came from posts," PFF said.
With Coen in place and quarterback Trevor Lawrence getting closer and closer to full health after last year's injuries, Thomas should be expected to once more be one of the NFL's most productive wide receivers -- on post routes and more.
“I think the talent has always been there. The confidence coming off the year he had and what he’s done. Now he has a full year under his belt. He’s one of the top receivers in the league," Lawrence said during the offseason.
"My confidence in him after seeing him do his thing for a year now, when you get the one-on-one, you feel really confident about our guy. I have a lot of confidence in him. He’s smart, it’s another system he is learning. Two years, two systems. I have just been impressed with how he carries himself and the work he puts in. You can tell he studies because he comes in here and he knows his stuff. It’s not an easy system to learn. He’s done a really nice job.”
