Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. on What He Learned in 2024
One bright spot for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season was the rookie season that wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. had. Thomas has one of the best rookie seasons in franchise history and even broke some records.
Thomas will be a big part of Coen's offense next season, and Coen is excited that he has a player in place like Thomas to help him get things going in Jacksonville.
Thomas is the clear No. 1 receiver in Jacksonville. He will look to build more chemistry with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Last season, we saw a little bit of what that duo could look like. But the injury to Lawrence did not let them build that chemistry on the playing field like they would have liked last season.
Now they will get that chance. And now with a head coach like Liam Coen, Thomas has an opportunity to get coached by someone who knows how to elevate receivers like we've seen him do during his time in Tampa Bay.
Brian Thomas will look to get better in year two and become a top young receiver in the league.
“Just to come out and be better than I was last year. Come out here each and every day and push myself to be the best that I can be and see where that takes me. So, just come out here and be the best that I can be," said Thomas Jr. on Thursday.
“Just being able to be around all my teammates and have some of the same guys here, some of the same faces. Being able to bond with Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence] and stuff has been pretty good. Being able to have those bonds is just going to help us out going into this year.”
“The biggest thing was just probably taking care of your body. How long the season really is, how long the season actually is, so doing the little things. Doing prehab so you don’t have to do rehab. Taking care of your body before things happen and being up on everything.”
“I feel way better this year than I did last year. Just coming off a long rookie season, with the Combine, draft, all that, just being able to have some off time, take care of my body and come back and be ready to go, I feel way better this season, for sure.”
To get our updates for the Jaguars and Thomas Jr. this year, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Talk to us about the Jaguars and Thomas Jr. this year by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.