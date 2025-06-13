Liam Coen Likes What He Sees From Jaguars' Roster
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to have a good bounce-back season after having a disappointing season last year. Nothing went right for the Jaguars, but now they will look to change that in 2025, and they have made certain moves that will put them in the position to be better. The first one was hiring head coach Liam Coen to take over and lead the team on and off the field next season.
The Jaguars are coming fast and are not looking to take any time off in rebuilding or looking into the future. They want it now. That is what Coen said right off the bat when he got hired. He did not want people to look at this as the Jaguars' rebuilding. He is ready to win starting next season and the way the Jaguars are set up, they are in good shape to make a lot of noise next season.
Coen has big plans for his team. The Jaguars hired Coen because he is a good offensive mind and believe he is the right coach to lead the team. Next season, it will not be easy for the Jaguars, but they now have a coach who knows how to win and do it with any player he has.
Coen and new general manager James Gladstone made moves to the roster this offseason for players they believe will help them win and build a good culture. The players that could come in and teach the rest how the new regime wants things to be run, because they know Coen from his previous team.
"When you look at the roster entirely, you see that you have a quarterback that has shown the ability to play at a high level," said Coen on "The Pat McAfee Show. "You got multiple defensive players on the edge, specifically on the front, that can disturb the game and impact the game in a positive way. And also you got a star in Brian Thomas Jr. at the receiver position, that ultimately can win at all three levels of the defense."
"You see some pieces, there is obviously parts that we need to help with. Can we continue to help with the running game? Can we continue to get turnovers on the defensive side of the ball to help the quarterback? This is all about getting Trevor Lawrence to play at his highest potential ... We will see what will happen throughout training camp and the fall."
To get our updates for the Jaguars and their Roster this year, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Talk to us about the Jaguars and their Roster this year by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.